What Was Julia Stiles & Heath Ledger's Real Life Relationship Like?

Heath Ledger's tragic and untimely death at 28 years old in 2008 left a profound impact, but fans and costars alike are determined to keep his legacy alive. Nearly thirty years after "10 Things I Hate About You" released in 1999, Ledger's leading lady, Julia Stiles, only had good things to say about the actor.

During a January 2025 interview with E! News, Stiles remembered the kindness Ledger extended when she was just a budding actor. "He was very kind and generous to me, which you know, when you're an actress in your first leading role in a big studio movie, you need to feel comfortable with the other person. And he was very generous that way." She went on to express that all of the up-and-coming stars in the film formed a tight bond, though Ledger stood out. "He was such a bright light," she remembered, later adding, "He just walked into the room and lit it up." That would ultimately lead to him becoming a Hollywood legend.

During an interview with The Herald Sun (per Elle), the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor recalled what it was like working with the whole cast. "It was a really special time," Stiles said. She raved about Ledger in that interview as well, telling the outlet, "Really interesting, remarkable person and actor."

