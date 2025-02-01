The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Critics Choice Awards Over The Last Decade
Since its first televised ceremony in 2014, much like The Golden Globes and The SAG Awards, The Critics Choice Awards has consistently drawn some of the biggest names in film and television. And where the stars go, so does the red carpet, and with it, red-carpet fashion. Like any awards show, The Critics Choice has seen both the good and the bad regarding celebrity fashion. Stunners like Zendaya have consistently wowed throughout the years, while other stars have missed the mark a time or two.
The list of worst-dressed celebrities at the Critics Choice Awards over the last decade is long, as many of these famous actors and creators chose to rock a 'fit that was ill-fitting, unflattering, too avant-garde, or otherwise inappropriate for the occasion. They might have all the money in the world and be able to wear the highest of haute couture, but they still managed to fall flat at the Critics Choice Awards.
Natalie Portman's Poncho disaster
It was a good night for Natalie Portman at the 2016 Critics Choice Awards, where she won Best Actress for her role as Jackie Kennedy in the aptly titled drama film, "Jackie." Unfortunately, things were not as positive regarding her fashion choice for the evening. Wearing a bright, floral-print poncho-like Alexander McQueen dress, Portman appeared seemingly underdressed and simultaneously over the top.
The shapeless mid-length dress also appeared to overwhelm the actor's petite frame, giving the impression that she was drowning in fabric. The outfit was a very odd choice for an actor who often gets it right but more importantly, was a heavy Oscar favorite that year, which meant she knew all eyes would be on her at every awards season ceremony. It was also very unexpected, as up to that point, Portman had seemingly been method-dressing, embracing her inner Jackie O for all major events. We cannot imagine Jackie Kennedy ever wearing that dress.
Reese Witherspoon's Ladies Who Lunch look
It wouldn't be unreasonable for someone to assume Reese Witherspoon was attending a brunch or afternoon luncheon in this black Prada dress she wore at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards. While the dress itself is not terrible and certainly not the worst thing we've ever seen, it just seems completely out of place at The Critics Choice Awards. While the sparkly crystals lining the dress give it some razzle-dazzle, the above-the-knee length makes it appear plain and a bit dowdy. And we all know that Witherspoon is anything but plain and dowdy.
The feathery stilettos also did not help the overall look. We all love an amazing LBD fashion statement, and there have been many stand-out red-carpet moments that centered around a gorgeous black gown. However, this was not one of the times. It wasn't all bad for Witherspoon though, as her show "Big Little Lies" did win the award for Best Limited Series that night.
Bo Burnham channels Batman's Two-Face
Red-carpet fashion moments are not just for the ladies. The men can have their shine as well, and just as equally, can have some fashion fails. For his first Critics Choice Awards in 2019, where he was nominated for Original Screenplay, writer, comedian, and actor Bo Burnham decided to take a bold fashion risk for the ceremony. The screenwriter turned up at the event in a Thom Browne two-toned suit that evoked images of Harvey Dent, and also had some wondering if he had plans to perform a mime show at the ceremony.
The black and white contrasted jacket was unfortunately not the worst aspect of Burnham's attire. The entire suit appeared ill-fitted, with his pants reaching just above his ankle. It is very easy for men to play it safe at awards shows, and most do. So, Burnham gets points for avoiding the obvious route and trying something different. Unfortunately, the final result wasn't the bold and interesting fashion moment it could have been.
Cynthia Erivo's over-patterned confection
For her first Critics Choice Awards ceremony as a nominee, Cynthia Erivo chose to go big — literally. The actress and singer chose a voluminous, mosaic-patterned Fendi gown for the event. While it certainly made for a dramatic entrance, unfortunately, the overall look was a busy mess. The giant sleeves gave the unappealing appearance of inflatable floating devices, and the busy print with so much fabric was almost overwhelming to the eyes.
Erivo certainly gets points for not playing safe. Unfortunately, the final result was not the show-stopping, stunning moment we imagine she and her team were aiming for.
Emerald Fennell in a wear your pajamas to work day moment
The 2021 Critics Choice Awards was a significant departure from the typical ceremony. With the world still in the throes of the global pandemic and only slowly trying to get back to normal, the ceremony was held virtually. However, nominees and presenters were still encouraged to dress up for the occasion and share their looks via social media. Many stars delivered stunning, show-stopping looks. And then there was Emerald Fennell.
The actor and writer, who was nominated for her film "Promising Young Woman," chose to wholly embrace the theme of comfort over style, going for a look that essentially amounted to wearing very bright pajamas. On its own, the outfit might not have been so bad. Unfortunately, the fluffy fake feathers attached to the edge of the sleeves and pant bottoms create a tinge of Vegas showgirl, and not in a good way. Yes, loungewear has become a popular and trending aesthetic, but maybe not for a major awards show.
HoYeon Jung's statement gown falls flat
It is clear that "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung was aiming to make a bold fashion statement at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with this art-deco-inspired Louis Vuitton gown. Unfortunately, the result was a drapey, boxy, and shapeless mess. The top part of the gown did little to accentuate Jung's figure and instead gave the appearance of being too big for her.
Meanwhile, the sculptural bottom half gave the dress the unappealing look of a chandelier that simply hung on Jung's very tiny frame. The gown was beautifully embroidered with crystals and was interesting and compelling as a piece of art. However, as a red carpet moment for Jung, it was an unappealing mess that was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.
Julia Garner fizzles in red
For the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, double nominee Julia Garner went for a bright look in a red Ferragamo gown. Unfortunately, the result was more fizzle than red hot sizzle. The sheer high-low number made for an unflattering silhouette on Garner, who is naturally stunning. At certain angles, it appeared unfinished and like bits of fabric were just loosely sewn together.
The gown was a stark departure from some of Garner's previous Critics Choice Awards looks, including the technicolor Christopher John Rogers dress she wore in 2021, and the ethereal Brock Collection gown she wore in 2019. The serpent-inspired jewelry Garner chose also failed to complement the look, appearing mismatched against the brightness of her gown. If there was one positive about Garner's styling, her makeup and slicked-back hairdo were stunning.
Greta Gerwig's bag-lady fashion fail
On the heels of the massive commercial success of the film "Barbie," writer-director Greta Gerwig arrived at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards as a two-time nominee, ultimately emerging victorious in the Original Screenplay category. Unfortunately, her choice of a white, baggy Molly Goddard gown was the complete opposite of a win.
Looking like she was wrapped in an oversized white bed sheet, the gown did little for Gerwig's figure, making her appear completely shapeless. Her neutral makeup and jewelry-free neck and ears only added to the overall blandness of the look. Gerwig's style was particularly disappointing, as she was there to celebrate a film as bright, bold, and beautiful as "Barbie." Gerwig should have embraced her inner "pink" and chosen something fun, quirky, and memorable — in a good way.