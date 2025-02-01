The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Critics Choice Awards Over The Last Decade

Since its first televised ceremony in 2014, much like The Golden Globes and The SAG Awards, The Critics Choice Awards has consistently drawn some of the biggest names in film and television. And where the stars go, so does the red carpet, and with it, red-carpet fashion. Like any awards show, The Critics Choice has seen both the good and the bad regarding celebrity fashion. Stunners like Zendaya have consistently wowed throughout the years, while other stars have missed the mark a time or two.

The list of worst-dressed celebrities at the Critics Choice Awards over the last decade is long, as many of these famous actors and creators chose to rock a 'fit that was ill-fitting, unflattering, too avant-garde, or otherwise inappropriate for the occasion. They might have all the money in the world and be able to wear the highest of haute couture, but they still managed to fall flat at the Critics Choice Awards.