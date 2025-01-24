Prince Harry Could Reportedly Lose Millions To Donald Trump

This week has left plenty of people feeling like Donald Trump is making their lives more difficult. And, it seems that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex can be added to that list. Harry recently received over $10,000,000 after settling his lawsuit against tabloid publisher News Group Newspapers. Yet, despite what his barrister David Sherborne called a "monumental victory" for the royal, he may ultimately pocket far less of the payout than he thought. And, it's all because he lives in the United States, per The Daily Mail.

A source told the Daily Mail that "As a U.S. resident, Harry has to pay tax on his worldwide income unless it's been taxed in Britain." They added, "And here's the sting in the tail: legal damages are not taxed in the UK." Harry is reportedly using most of the money he received in the settlement to pay his lawyers. And now, he'll need to use some of what's left over for taxes.