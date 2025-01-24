Melania Trump Biographer Subtly Confirms First Lady Enforces Strict Boundaries With Donald
It's no surprise that Donald Trump's second inauguration got the public talking about Melania Trump. The ever-mysterious second-time first lady always piques people's interest — whether they're wondering what weird things are really going on in her relationship with Donald or whether she actually enjoys being the first lady at all. At the inauguration, it was Melania's style that seemed to steal the spotlight. She flashed back to one of her most notable fashion fails with her now-infamous hat, strangely keeping her eyes mostly concealed throughout the event. And, while this fashion choice may have made her one of the worst-dressed stars at Donald's inauguration, it seems that when it comes to her style, she knows how to set boundaries.
Melania got quite a bit of attention when Donald was unable to kiss her on the cheek at his inauguration due to the wide brim of her controversial hat. This prompted him to later blow her a kiss, rather than risking another failed attempt to get close. According to author of "Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography," Kate Bennett, Donald knew better than to attempt to alter Melania's ensemble in order to give her a kiss. "He knows that his wife has a look and he's not going to mess with it," the biographer explained, per the Daily Mail. Donald certainly doesn't strike us as the type to go out of his way to honor others' boundaries. Yet, it seems that Melania has made her feelings on the matter clear.
Melania is seemingly confident in her boundaries not just with Donald, but also with the public
It doesn't come as a surprise to hear subtle confirmation that Melania Trump makes her boundaries clear to her husband. After all, there were many moments on the campaign trail when Melania did not accompany Donald Trump to events that we can only assume he would have preferred she attend. There's no shortage of things for which Melania could be reasonably criticized, but we've gotta hand it to her — she doesn't seem to do things just because others want her to.
And, from the sound of it, Melania's confidence is only getting stronger over time. In fact, according to Kate Bennett, this is one thing that may be different for Melania during her second shot at being first lady. "It's really clear that she has a confidence that we didn't necessarily see the first time around. She understands not only what's at stake for this administration, but what's at stake for her," she told CNN. And, this confidence, as it turns out, may have been a big part of what inspired Melania's perplexing inauguration outfit. The first lady, Bennett believes, is not afraid to send a message. And, the author thinks her message with this outfit was, "I'm serious this time, not messing around — and let's get to it."