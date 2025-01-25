5 Signs Justin And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Won't Last

Since their whirlwind wedding in 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber have faced intense scrutiny over the state of their marriage. While they have publicly supported each other through personal struggles — such as health scares and mental health challenges — swirling divorce rumors and red flags suggest that Justin and Hailey's marriage might not stand the test of time.

Advertisement

From the beginning, their union was met with skepticism. Even Hailey's own uncle, Billy Baldwin, admitted that he wished the couple had waited longer before tying the knot. "I love them as a couple and I would've loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years, maybe that would have been better," the actor candidly told Us Weekly. Justin himself has spoken about the difficulties of their early married life, confessing in an interview with GQ that he struggled with trust issues and unrealistic expectations about marriage. "The first year of marriage was really tough," he admitted.

More recently, cryptic social media posts have fueled speculation that all is not well behind the scenes, as fans have noticed several alarming red flags. With a history of public arguments, financial concerns over Justin's money problems, and signs of emotional disconnect, the cracks in their relationship seem hard to ignore. While only time will tell whether they can overcome these challenges, the signs pointing to trouble are becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Advertisement