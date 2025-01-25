5 Signs Justin And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Won't Last
Since their whirlwind wedding in 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber have faced intense scrutiny over the state of their marriage. While they have publicly supported each other through personal struggles — such as health scares and mental health challenges — swirling divorce rumors and red flags suggest that Justin and Hailey's marriage might not stand the test of time.
From the beginning, their union was met with skepticism. Even Hailey's own uncle, Billy Baldwin, admitted that he wished the couple had waited longer before tying the knot. "I love them as a couple and I would've loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years, maybe that would have been better," the actor candidly told Us Weekly. Justin himself has spoken about the difficulties of their early married life, confessing in an interview with GQ that he struggled with trust issues and unrealistic expectations about marriage. "The first year of marriage was really tough," he admitted.
More recently, cryptic social media posts have fueled speculation that all is not well behind the scenes, as fans have noticed several alarming red flags. With a history of public arguments, financial concerns over Justin's money problems, and signs of emotional disconnect, the cracks in their relationship seem hard to ignore. While only time will tell whether they can overcome these challenges, the signs pointing to trouble are becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.
Lingering trust issues
Since their 2018 wedding, Justin Bieber has openly admitted that the first year of marriage was "really tough" due to trust issues. In an interview with GQ, he explained, "Because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"
Hailey Bieber has also spoken about their difficult marriage can be. "It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is," the model told Vogue. She then went on to praise the imperfections of their relationship and try to normalize it. "But there's something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We're really young, and that's a scary aspect. We're going to change a lot." She then went on to double down on her plan to stick around and provided more insight into her reasoning. "At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him," she said. While they have worked through some of these issues, unresolved tensions could continue to strain their marriage.
The body language vibes are off
As they say, the body doesn't lie. Many body language experts and fans have pointed out moments where Justin and Hailey Bieber appear distant in public. Relationship expert Patrick Wanis noted that Justin frequently walks ahead of Hailey or ignores her presence, which could signal deeper emotional disconnection. One infamous incident involved Justin shutting a car door on Hailey without looking back.
"In this clip, Justin really appears to be in his own world and operates almost as if Hailey doesn't exist. When Justin gets out of the car, he slams the door in Hailey's face and walks aggressively forward with his head tilted downward and his lips pursed shut," body language expert Nicole Moore observed in an interview with Nicki Swift. "His body language communicates anger and unhappiness and it appears as if he's so consumed by his emotions that he doesn't even realize Hailey is behind him when he slams the door on her," she explained. This is just one of many moments that have led observers to comment that it could indicate anger, avoidance of intimacy, or deeper relationship issues.
But Moore is not alone in her findings. Another body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, said, "Even when they walk, they display a lack of synchronization, displaying not a single body language sign of compatibility," (via The Mirror). These moments suggest a lack of attentiveness that could reflect underlying problems that could ultimately lead to a split.
Social media drama
Cryptic social media posts have fueled speculation about trouble in their marriage. Justin Bieber recently posted lyrics from Jacquees' song "B.E.D.," which discusses casual relationships and emotional detachment, while Hailey Bieber quickly followed with lyrics from SZA's "30 for 30, " which include the pointed line, "But if it's f— me, then f— you." The singer later added another Instagram story reading, "Co-parenting is failing," further raising eyebrows. Though the couple later downplayed these posts, the timing suggests tension. Sparking even more split rumors, he unfollowed her on Instagram in January of 2025, which invited mass speculation. Justin addressed the controversy by re-following his wife and posting in an Instagram story that said: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Sh-t is getting suss out here," (via X).
However, he soon deleted that Instagram story, leaving fans questioning what truly went down. One X user responded to a screenshot of his post by saying: "Something about this sounds wrong." Another X user replied: "Me when I lie," indicating that many did not believe that Justin got hacked and instead believed that he unfollowed his wife intentionally and then attempted to lie to cover up for it. If that's true, there are some clear red flags in this relationship. Can we say trust issues?
Financial worries
Justin Bieber reportedly regrets not signing a prenuptial agreement before marrying Hailey. With his estimated $265 million fortune compared to Hailey's $3 million net worth, financial stress could become a contentious issue if they were to split. The lack of a prenup suggests their marriage was built on trust, but considering their ongoing struggles, it could become a significant concern in the future. One source even told Us Weekly that the "Sorry" singer "Brought up that he's scared he doesn't have a prenup."
While Justin and Hailey have overcome many obstacles, there's no shortage of reasons to be worried about the couple. These signs suggest that their marriage remains on shaky ground. Whether they will continue to work through their challenges or ultimately go their separate ways remains to be seen.