Red Flags In Erin Andrews' Relationship With Jarret Stoll We Can't Help But Notice

On the surface, Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll seem like the perfect power couple. She's a sports broadcaster who used to work at ESPN before jumping to Fox Sports, and he's a retired hockey player with two Stanley Cup titles to his name. Andrews and Stoll tied the knot back in 2017, but while everyone ignores many of the stranger things about their marriage, there are some major red flags we can't help but notice.

For starters, while the two are married now, Andrews initially seemed hesitant to commit to Stoll, even after the two had been together for three years. Andrews and Stoll got together in 2012 after being set up by GMA anchor Michael Strahan. However, when Andrews was asked if she could see herself spending her life with Stoll during a late-2015 interview with Redbook, she side-stepped the question. "I have no idea what tomorrow will bring," Andrews said (via E! News), adding, "We're brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser. You don't know what is going to bring you happiness."

Stoll's evasive answer may have had something to do with the fact that Stoll had recently been in some legal hot water at the time. The former Los Angeles King was booked on drug-related charges in mid-2015, though ultimately pleaded down to lesser offenses. But things seemed to work out, as Andrews and Stoll eventually announced their engagement in December of 2016.

