Red Flags In Erin Andrews' Relationship With Jarret Stoll We Can't Help But Notice
On the surface, Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll seem like the perfect power couple. She's a sports broadcaster who used to work at ESPN before jumping to Fox Sports, and he's a retired hockey player with two Stanley Cup titles to his name. Andrews and Stoll tied the knot back in 2017, but while everyone ignores many of the stranger things about their marriage, there are some major red flags we can't help but notice.
For starters, while the two are married now, Andrews initially seemed hesitant to commit to Stoll, even after the two had been together for three years. Andrews and Stoll got together in 2012 after being set up by GMA anchor Michael Strahan. However, when Andrews was asked if she could see herself spending her life with Stoll during a late-2015 interview with Redbook, she side-stepped the question. "I have no idea what tomorrow will bring," Andrews said (via E! News), adding, "We're brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser. You don't know what is going to bring you happiness."
Stoll's evasive answer may have had something to do with the fact that Stoll had recently been in some legal hot water at the time. The former Los Angeles King was booked on drug-related charges in mid-2015, though ultimately pleaded down to lesser offenses. But things seemed to work out, as Andrews and Stoll eventually announced their engagement in December of 2016.
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll disagree on how public their relationship should be
Erin Andrews has always been fairly open about the tragedy she has faced in her life, including her well-documented struggles with fertility. While this is part of Andrews' mission to break down the stigma surrounding such issues, it's also been a point of contention between her and husband Jarret Stoll, as he doesn't think their personal lives should be so out in the open. "My husband would rather we not be so public — me not be so public," Andrews said in a January 2025 interview with Success. "He was just like, 'Why do we have to say this?' And I said, 'Because these waiting rooms are packed,'" the Fox Sports personality added, referring to the fertility clinics she and her hockey player husband were often in and out of.
After no fewer than seven attempts at in-vitro fertilization, Andrews and Stoll eventually welcomed their son in 2023 with the help of a surrogate. But Andrews says finding that all-important work-life balance has been a challenge ever since she and her husband started their family, which has only seemed to further blur the line between her two worlds. What's more, Andrews shows no signs of compromising either, at least not for the time being. "It also doesn't last forever, and I'm very well aware of that," Andrews told Success, adding, "Unfortunately for me, I don't know any other gear besides ten. Maybe nine and a half."