Were Tom Brady And Ivanka Trump Ever A Couple? Donald Definitely Wishes They Were

Ivanka Trump, daughter of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump, has been married to real estate developer Jared Kushner since 2009. However, there was a time when Ivanka's father seemed weirdly obsessed with the idea of her marrying now-retired NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, even if the prospect of such a romance never seemed to exist anywhere outside the president's mind.

In his 2022 book "Breaking History," Kushner claimed that Donald tried to scare him once he made it clear he planned on marrying Ivanka. According to Kushner, Donald did this by suggesting that Brady was also interested in his daughter. This wasn't an isolated incident, either. In an April 2020 episode of "The Howard Stern Show," the eponymous host recalled Donald telling him that he wanted Ivanka and Brady to get together and form a "power dynasty."

But you don't have to take their word for it. Donald Trump himself made his thoughts clear while chatting with Playboy in 2004, back when Brady was only about four years into his 22-year pro career (but already had two Super Bowl rings). "I think Tom's a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination," Donald said in the interview, per New York Magazine. He and Brady became friends after first crossing paths in 2001. In more recent times, though, Brady has downplayed the nature of his relationship with Donald. "I haven't talked to him in a lot of years," he told Variety in 2022.

