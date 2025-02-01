The Most Inappropriate Outfits Megyn Kelly Has Ever Worn
With over two decades of on-camera experience, Megyn Kelly is used to living in the spotlight, and she knows it means that her appearance will be heavily analyzed everywhere she goes. While Kelly has often been lauded for times when she's gone makeup-free, the TV host has encountered a lot more criticism regarding what she wears. For instance, when she was covering the 2014 elections, Kelly acknowledged the conundrum of choosing what color to wear. "I don't really like wearing royal blue or red because it's so anchor-y," Kelly explained to The New York Times. She also noted that these were no-win options for a political story since viewers might jump to conclusions about her party affiliation or feelings about the topic.
Early in her TV career, Kelly played it safe with her wardrobe, sticking with neutral shades. As she told the Los Angeles Times in 2012, her mantra was "tailored, classic and never frilly." Over the years, Kelly branched out and began experimenting with her look. As she upped her style game, Kelly became known for her fashion triumphs; however, there have been multiple instances where Kelly has crossed the line of what other people deemed suitable attire for a particular occasion. Regardless, Kelly staunchly owns her choices. Let's take a look.
Kelly's GQ outfit continues to come back to haunt her
In 2010, when she was working for Fox News, Megyn Kelly posed for GQ in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress and bright red spiky high heels. Looking intently at the camera, Kelly slid one of the straps on the low-cut outfit down over her shoulder. While some of her colleagues purportedly didn't agree with her participation, Variety reported that Fox News reformatted one of the photos for Kelly's online headshot. Six years later, the photos gained a second life on social media, right as Kelly was set to interview Donald Trump. On X (formerly Twitter), one poster captioned the photos with "criticizes Trump for objectifying women. Poses like this in GQ magazine." Trump ended up reposting the pic.
Undaunted, Kelly stood by her photos. "I wouldn't have done that photo shoot if I thought it was something to be ashamed about," she informed People in 2016. "I was 40, and I was pregnant, I was like, 'I look pretty good.'" Even so, she's expressed her appreciation for supportive undergarments. "You will never catch me in a dress without a pair of Spanx and a bra," Kelly asserted to The New York Times in 2016. "After three children, it all came back together, but it didn't come back together the way it used to be."
The GQ pics came back again in 2025 after Kelly disparaged Lauren Sánchez's presidential inauguration attire. "'Who looks like a hooker?'" queried one X user, dredging up Kelly's old photos.
Kelly stretched the rules for reporter attire at the RNC
One of Megyn Kelly's most divisive ensembles was the dress she wore to the 2016 Republican National Convention. Designed by Ralph Lauren, the revealing black gown featured a low neckline and slender straps. Audiences were quick to mock Kelly's look, and, since only the top half was visible, several thought it looked like swimwear. While some attributed the negativity to sexism, others felt Kelly's biggest misstep was that the gown wasn't suitable for the occasion.
The TV host later explained the rationale behind her choice. "There are certain settings where you can take risks," Kelly informed The New York Times in December 2016. "I can be smart and challenging while I wear spaghetti straps." Kelly was undaunted by the brouhaha, adding, "I was not going to be defined by what someone else deemed appropriate." Four years earlier, she'd already experimented in this direction while covering a primary election. However, since it wasn't as high profile, many people may not have had the opportunity to critique the dress she wore for that event.
Kelly further explained that beyond pushing fashion boundaries, she picked the RNC outfit intending to send a message. The broadcaster was in the midst of a fraught time at Fox News that involved one of morning TV's biggest scandals: Roger Ailes and allegations of sexual harassment. "Just because I'm blonde and I have my sexy dress on doesn't make me a bimbo," Kelly explained to The Cut in 2018.
Kelly's velvet dress was misjudged
In June 2017, Megyn Kelly's outfit made headlines when she was photographed chatting with Vladimir Putin. The jewel-toned velvet gown featured a daring neckline and shoulder-baring sleeves. "It's feminine yet chic and elegant," Yigal Azrouël, the dress's designer, informed People. "My tip for women is not to be afraid of showing a little bit of skin. Femininity exudes confidence." While some people agreed and praised the look, it also incited the same ire as Kelly's 2016 Republican National Convention dress. "Could you have dressed any trashier or unprofessional?" questioned one user on X (formerly Twitter). Some even resorted to name-calling, like one person who wrote, "Did Putin call for a hooker because you dressed like one!"
However, things got more nuanced when others came to Kelly's aid. Since it was a dinner engagement, Vanessa Friedman, fashion critic for The New York Times, asserted that Kelly's dress was totally appropriate, and she complimented the TV personality for her ability to push the envelope. Friedman also shared a photo of Kelly's on-camera outfit for Putin's interview, which consisted of a conservative ensemble of white pants and a 3/4-length-sleeved white and black top. Writing in Inc., Human Resources Consultant Suzanne Lucas suggested people take a break from hyper-analyzing Kelly's wardrobe, remarking, "It distracts from the actual work she does. Let that stand [on its] own, regardless of whether shoulders are showing or not."
Kelly's love of leather wasn't shared by her Instagram followers
In September 2023, Megyn Kelly interviewed Donald Trump on "The Megyn Kelly Show," and she promoted their discussion across multiple Instagram posts. For their meeting, Kelly donned a black top with sheer sleeves and a pleated leather skirt. While some fans praised her content, they also took issue with her attire. "It's not professional. You are so smart you don't need to wear a leather cheerleading skirt to interview Trump," advised one Instagram follower. "Who decided to pick the skirt from the movie clueless? I think you've aged out of that a little," admonished another.
As usual, Kelly's never been one to listen to fashion critics, and she's long had enthusiasm for leather material. Back when she was on NBC in 2018, Kelly wore a navy leather dress with a flared bottom that was very similar in length to the pleated skirt. Interestingly, in this case, fans were largely praising that particular look.
However, not all of Kelly's leather choices have been completely successful even for her. During a December 2017 "Today" segment, Kelly recounted an instance when she wore faux leather leggings on camera and felt uncomfortable. When questioning her guest about whether a longer, butt-concealing shirt would have been a better choice with this style of pants, Kelly confided, "I showed the bottom the other day and I felt naked."
Kelly's revealing looks are still eliciting derision
Years later, screenshots from "The Megyn Kelly" show reveal that the TV personality frequently dons sleeveless, shoulder-revealing attire. However, despite Kelly's efforts to normalize this style as part of her podcasting uniform, some viewers have continued to deem the looks inappropriate. In a February 2024 clip from Kelly's show, she's wearing a black outfit that is very similar to her 2016 Republican National Convention dress, albeit with thicker straps and a higher neckline. "Why do you dress for a podcast like you're going to a cocktail party?" queried one Instagram user.
In a clip of the show from August that same year, Kelly interviewed Tucker Carlson in a strapless white sheath. "Your onlyFans attire??" commented an Instagram poster, harkening back to the earlier incensed viewers who thought the 2016 dress was escort attire. However, Kelly remains steadfast, wearing what she wants, and refrains from engaging with critical remarks.
When it comes to fellow broadcasters, on the other hand, Kelly doesn't hesitate to jump in with her own two cents. In January 2025, Kelly ridiculed David Muir, an ABC News anchor, for his firefighter-esque outfit while covering the Los Angeles wildfires. She reserved extra mockery for the clothespins used as a quick fix to tailor his jacket. "His little pretend fireman role coupled with his 'is my waist looking skinny enough?' vanity is too much," Kelly denounced on her website.