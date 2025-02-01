The Most Inappropriate Outfits Megyn Kelly Has Ever Worn

With over two decades of on-camera experience, Megyn Kelly is used to living in the spotlight, and she knows it means that her appearance will be heavily analyzed everywhere she goes. While Kelly has often been lauded for times when she's gone makeup-free, the TV host has encountered a lot more criticism regarding what she wears. For instance, when she was covering the 2014 elections, Kelly acknowledged the conundrum of choosing what color to wear. "I don't really like wearing royal blue or red because it's so anchor-y," Kelly explained to The New York Times. She also noted that these were no-win options for a political story since viewers might jump to conclusions about her party affiliation or feelings about the topic.

Early in her TV career, Kelly played it safe with her wardrobe, sticking with neutral shades. As she told the Los Angeles Times in 2012, her mantra was "tailored, classic and never frilly." Over the years, Kelly branched out and began experimenting with her look. As she upped her style game, Kelly became known for her fashion triumphs; however, there have been multiple instances where Kelly has crossed the line of what other people deemed suitable attire for a particular occasion. Regardless, Kelly staunchly owns her choices. Let's take a look.