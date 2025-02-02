Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband, Eddie Cibrian?

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes met in 2008 when they worked together on the Lifetime original film "Northern Lights," based on the novel of the same name by Nora Roberts. At the time, both Cibrian and Rimes were married. Cibrian had been married to Brandi Glanville since 2001, and the two shared two toddler sons, Mason and Jake. Meanwhile, Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet, a former dancer, who she'd met while he danced in one of her performances. Therefore, country fans were shocked when cheating rumors hit in March 2009 because paparazzi photos emerged of Cibrian and Rimes kissing. A few months later, Cibrian and Rimes officially separated from their spouses. In December 2010, the two announced that they were engaged, and they later wed on April 22, 2011.

Unsurprisingly, the circumstances surrounding how Cibrian and Rimes met led to a media firestorm, in particular because Glanville was very vocal regarding her feelings about the split and Rimes. The three made headlines for years before finally appearing to patch things up and peacefully co-parent Cibrian and Glanville's two sons, now 21 and 18. In 2014, Cibrian and Rimes opened up about their lives in the VH1 reality show "LeAnn & Eddie," which only lasted one season. However, there is much more to Cibrian than his marriage to Rimes and messy relationship past.