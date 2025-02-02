Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband, Eddie Cibrian?
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes met in 2008 when they worked together on the Lifetime original film "Northern Lights," based on the novel of the same name by Nora Roberts. At the time, both Cibrian and Rimes were married. Cibrian had been married to Brandi Glanville since 2001, and the two shared two toddler sons, Mason and Jake. Meanwhile, Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet, a former dancer, who she'd met while he danced in one of her performances. Therefore, country fans were shocked when cheating rumors hit in March 2009 because paparazzi photos emerged of Cibrian and Rimes kissing. A few months later, Cibrian and Rimes officially separated from their spouses. In December 2010, the two announced that they were engaged, and they later wed on April 22, 2011.
Unsurprisingly, the circumstances surrounding how Cibrian and Rimes met led to a media firestorm, in particular because Glanville was very vocal regarding her feelings about the split and Rimes. The three made headlines for years before finally appearing to patch things up and peacefully co-parent Cibrian and Glanville's two sons, now 21 and 18. In 2014, Cibrian and Rimes opened up about their lives in the VH1 reality show "LeAnn & Eddie," which only lasted one season. However, there is much more to Cibrian than his marriage to Rimes and messy relationship past.
Cibrian has been acting since the 90s
Born and raised in Burbank, California to Cuban immigrant parents, Cibrian was bitten by the acting bug at an early age. His first big break came in 1994 when he starred as Matt Clark in "The Young and the Restless." Following his stint on "Y&R," Cibrian had a two-year run on the short-lived NBC soap opera "Sunset Beach." However, his breakout role came on the hit NBC primetime show "Third Watch," playing firefighter Jimmy Doherty. He was a series regular for five seasons before recurring for the show's sixth and final season. Following the cancellation of "Third Watch," Cibrian went on to make guest appearances and have recurring roles in various popular television shows, including "Ugly Betty." He also starred in several made-for-television films and major motion pictures, such as "The Best Man Holiday."
In addition to acting, Cibrian also tried his hand at music. Along with singer CJ Huyer and "The Young and the Restless" co-star Joshua Morrow, the three formed the boy band 3Deep. The group had some success, with their single "Into You," cracking the Top 10 in Canada. Unfortunately, mainstream success never came, and eventually, the group disbanded, and the three moved on. Cibrian, who turned 50 in 2023, continues to work steadily in film and television. And despite all the criticism and drama surrounding the beginnings of his and Rimes' relationship, the two remain committed to each other 15 years into their marriage.