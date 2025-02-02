Candace Cameron Bure's Husband Can't Stand One Thing About Her Movies
Candace Cameron Bure's 25-year marriage to her husband Valeri Bure may still be going strong, but that doesn't mean they don't have their issues. While Candace's movie career affords them a lavish lifestyle, the ex-hockey player unfortunately has his grievances with her work. During a November 2024 episode of the "Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," Candace opened up about how her on-screen romances affected her marriage. "In all of the TV movies that I do, there's always one kiss at the end. We all look forward to the kiss at the end," she explained, But for her husband, it's actually his least favorite part.
"Val's like, 'I don't even really like watching you — regardless of that kiss at the end. I really don't like watching you be close to someone else.' And I get that. So we've had those struggles and a lot of conversation and prayer," Candace shared. Realizing how badly her roles were impacting their relationship, she even considered stepping away from her trademark Christmas movie roles. But when Valeri realized what she was willing to sacrifice for their marriage, he seemingly had a change of heart. "This is like years of talking this through. But then it came to a point where he said, 'I can handle it, and I don't want you to give up your entire career,'" Candace said.
Candace Cameron Bure and her husband found a solution to those kissing scenes
While Candace Cameron Bure can't avoid filming kissing scenes in her line of work, she's seemingly found a clever solution to help spare her husband Valeri Bure's feelings. In a December 2024 interview with Today, she talked about how she navigated the smooch scene while watching her movie "Home Sweet Christmas" with Valeri. "We sat on the couch, just the two of us, and watched the whole movie. Right at the end ... I was like, 'Oh, okay, it's over!' and I switched the channel right before the kiss," Candace said. The "Fuller House" star also shared during her November 2024 episode of the "Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" that she and Valeri agreed that she would never go further than a kiss in these roles. So far, these solutions seem to be working well.
That said, there's a chance that his strong feelings about those kissing scenes may have played a bigger role in Candace's infamous Hallmark departure than we had thought. As a refresher, Candace left the network in 2022 to join its competitor, Great American Family (GAC), where she became Chief Creative Officer. And while the "Queen of Christmas Movies" is still working as an actor, this executive position likely means she gets to harness her talents in other ways so she can save most of the lip action for her husband.