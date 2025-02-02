Candace Cameron Bure's Husband Can't Stand One Thing About Her Movies

Candace Cameron Bure's 25-year marriage to her husband Valeri Bure may still be going strong, but that doesn't mean they don't have their issues. While Candace's movie career affords them a lavish lifestyle, the ex-hockey player unfortunately has his grievances with her work. During a November 2024 episode of the "Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," Candace opened up about how her on-screen romances affected her marriage. "In all of the TV movies that I do, there's always one kiss at the end. We all look forward to the kiss at the end," she explained, But for her husband, it's actually his least favorite part.

"Val's like, 'I don't even really like watching you — regardless of that kiss at the end. I really don't like watching you be close to someone else.' And I get that. So we've had those struggles and a lot of conversation and prayer," Candace shared. Realizing how badly her roles were impacting their relationship, she even considered stepping away from her trademark Christmas movie roles. But when Valeri realized what she was willing to sacrifice for their marriage, he seemingly had a change of heart. "This is like years of talking this through. But then it came to a point where he said, 'I can handle it, and I don't want you to give up your entire career,'" Candace said.