Candace Cameron Bure Lives A Very Lavish Life
Candace Cameron Bure's entire career has played out in front of the camera. She began as a child star on "Full House," transitioned to filming mostly made-for-TV movies, took a break to raise her kids, and became a Hallmark movie staple. She's also very present on social media as well as trying her hand at directing, hosting, and vlogging along the way. Cameron Bure is a busy woman, and her career choices have clearly been good ones as she's one of a select few child stars to still be successful in the entertainment industry as an adult.
Today, she's juggling as many jobs as ever after leaving Hallmark (a decision she insists she doesn't regret). She's landed a job as the chief creative officer of the Great American Family network, hosts her own podcast, acts, and produces films. She's also married to a former professional hockey player who now sells expensive wine (more on that later). What all that means is that Bure has lots of money, and while she's not the flashiest of celebrities, she does live lavishly. Here, we take a look inside Candace Cameron Bure's life of luxury.
Candace Cameron Bure and her husband own a winery
As Candace Cameron Bure has said, she doesn't discuss her husband's work much. But, when she's not pursuing her own career ventures, the actor is helping her family with its small business — a winery in Napa Valley. After Candace's husband, Valeri Bure, retired from playing professional hockey, the two purchased an estate and began producing wine. "He has always been a foodie. So am I, and we knew we wanted to produce the best of the best wines in Napa Valley," Candace said on a YouTube video showing off her family's work. The two have certainly achieved their goal of making fabulous wines — two of their bottles score 98 on California Wine Advisor's 100-point scale.
Purchasing and operating a winery can make a family lots of money, and given the price of Bure Family Wines (many bottles cost $200 and more), it's likely that they do. But, it's also a sign that the owner was wealthy to begin with. A winery is no small investment — it typically costs anywhere from $600,000 to $3 million to purchase and start one, depending on the size and scale. But after a successful hockey career, Valeri had money to invest. His estimated net worth is $14 million. "I love the packing and shipping and just being a part of our family business that my husband has built from the ground up," Candace said.
They renovated their entire Napa home
Candace Cameron Bure and her husband not only own their winery where their son Lev Bure works alongside them, but it's a home for them too. The family didn't just purchase the estate and get right to work harvesting grapes — they had to put in significant funds to make it into the stunning place it is today. "We came across this great property that had an existing home but needed a lot of work done to it. But the land was great, and it enabled us to have estate grapes," Candace shared with Wine Spectator.
The Bures poured money into renovating the entire three-bedroom home. "It was actually perfect, because we didn't feel bad knocking any walls down or tearing anything up. We had no guilt," Candace said. While the husband and wife didn't share cost specifics, the price of the renovation was certainly expensive, as a complete home renovation averages anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000, depending on a variety of factors. The duo renovated their home in the mid-2000s, so prices weren't quite as high, but it was still not a cheap venture. But, the result has been beautiful for Candace and Valeri, especially the outdoor area. "It's such a great entertaining space, with the food and the wine and the ambience," Candace said of their patio.
She's been known to fly private
Flying private is a huge expense typically reserved for the wealthiest of the wealthy. Candace Cameron Bure is no billionaire, but she does earn enough to afford some private flights, and paying for even a few is a sign of high earnings. It's not clear if Bure has documented all of her private travels, but she did share one occasion where she was flying to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series. The cost to charter a jet varies wildly, but a sample flight from Los Angeles to New York City through Linear Air (the company that flew Bure this particular time) is about $9,500.
But Bure doesn't fly private all the time. There have been multiple occasions where she's shared via social media that she was traveling through a commercial airport. "Who else gets insanely nervous at the airport that you're gonna miss your flight because your traveling buddy, who happens to be your husband, likes to be the last person at the gate?" Bure asked on TikTok in a moment of celebrity relatability. Followers flooded the comments with messages of solidarity for the star.
Candace Cameron Bure takes glamorous vacations
One thing Candace Cameron Bure enjoys spending money on is travel. The actor travels often for work, sometimes visiting new cities for filming obligations and other times for press engagements. But she also gets to travel abroad with her family, and she's been to quite a few places across the world. "I love Italy and in particular, Capri...We've also been to Switzerland and France and one of the most fun vacations we ever had was in Paris. The kids loved it. We walked and went sightseeing every day. We usually go to Switzerland and Russia every year to see Val's family. Val's done a lot more traveling in Europe than I have. One place I'd like to go back to is Japan and spend more time in Tokyo," Bure told Westlake Malibu Lifestyle.
In 2024, Bure and her family returned to Europe and visited Italy. Among their activities were a visit to the Spanish Steps, sightseeing in the countryside, and sunbathing on a boat. The actor also spent time in London that summer, drinking tea with her family and enjoying gourmet food. Specific details of the Bure's travels were not disclosed, but just getting their family across the pond was an expense. The cost of flights to Europe vary greatly depending on time of year and destination, but most hover around $1,000, meaning they spent at least a few thousand on plane tickets alone.
She owns some gorgeous jewelry
Candace Cameron Bure loves all things fashion, and she's happy to share where she's purchased her items from. The problem is, however, that most people can't afford them. For example, Bure has been known to wear a beautiful diamond ring from Parade. The band features 1.86 carats of white diamonds and is set in white gold. The television host has been spotted in the gorgeous bauble on episodes of "The View," giving audiences a better look at how it sparkles in real time. But if anyone wanted to purchase the ring for themself, it'd set them back nearly $9,000. Even Bure's costume jewelry is pricey. To celebrate her husband's 50th birthday, Bure dressed up in a white STAUD dress which she paired with $275 Julietta earrings and a $119 Melinda Maria bracelet. While on vacation, Bure sported a pair of $175 Cano earrings.
Bure's clothing (though sometimes deemed inappropriate) doesn't come cheap, either. The aforementioned STAUD dress Bure wore retails for $595, and an outfit she wore one day in New York City, made of Sans Faff pieces and Sam Edelman shoes, totaled nearly $1,700 when all was said and done. But for Bure, dressing is more about feeling good than it is the price of what she wears. "While I love some things that are on trend, my style has stayed very classic over the years and I want to be comfortable and always feel like myself," she told All Mom Does.
Candace Cameron Bure uses expensive skincare products
"Skincare is the most important thing for me. I never go to bed without taking my makeup off. The best investment you can make is your skin because it's really the first thing that people see," Candace Cameron Bure once told Us Weekly. And for Bure, skincare really is an investment. The actor is religious about her routine, and that includes using some expensive products.
Bure's favorite skincare brand is Dr. Lancer's, and she uses the polish, cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream, all of which cost $80, $60, $130, and $97, respectively. However, Bure might not have to pay for her products anymore, as the actor is now an ambassador for the brand. "He has repaired my skin. He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn't be more thrilled with it and to share it with all of you because I believe in it so much and it's just done amazing things not only for my skin but for my confidence," Bure said to E! News of her dermatologist.
When it comes to other beauty products, Bure uses a mix of expensive and affordable items. She uses L'Oréal mascara and a Japonesque eyelash curler, both of which can be purchased on Amazon for $8 and $11, respectively, but she also uses a $110 Mason Pearson hairbrush (which might be useful if she ever wants to recreate her iconic "Full House" bangs).
She has a personal trainer
Living a life Candace Cameron Bure might look glamorous from the outside, but lots of work and money goes into the operation. Part of the work Bure does is exercise, and her regimen doesn't come cheap. The "Full House" alum exercises with a personal trainer, Kira Stokes, three times a week for 75 minutes. Assuming Stokes charges at least the average personal training price in the United States, she makes over $10,000 a year from Bure alone. And as Bure has shared, she doesn't get paid to promote Stokes' work. "Kira's method has changed my body for the better! In all my years, I am the strongest I've ever been because of her ... 9 years and counting, and I don't plan on stopping," Bure shared on Instagram.
When Bure isn't training live with Stokes, she's using her trainer's fitness app, which costs $145 per year. "I often jump rope, use bands and gliders and lift weights – both heavy and light — for fine tuning ... the best part about it is you don't need any equipment," Bure told Parade of her workouts. Bure does have plenty of equipment to use, though. From the looks of it, the actor has a home gym — something that likely cost anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 — and she's shared some of her favorite workout equipment, which include dumbbells and a TRX machine. Though in all fairness, none of her favorite pieces cost more than $150.
Candace Cameron Bure has her own podcast studio
It's been said that you have to spend money to make money, and Candace Cameron Bure has done just that. In 2022, Bure started her own podcast called "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," and she went all out in preparation. Most people who start a podcast purchase a microphone and get to work, but Bure set up an entire studio, likely spending anywhere from $500 to $5,000 between equipment and decor to get camera ready.
Bure shared in a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube that she transformed some office space at the CandyRock Studios into a podcasting space. The investment is one that will likely pay off in the future for Bure, if it hasn't already. On YouTube alone, her podcast yields hundreds of thousands of views, and since her page meets the requirements for monetization, she could earn anywhere from $3 to $10 per 1,000 views. While it doesn't seem like much, it adds up from posting as frequently as Bure does.
"This podcast isn't about me. It's about you. I'm here to introduce you to some of my friends and to have open conversations about life's challenges, celebrations, and everything in between," Bure said in the podcast's introduction video on YouTube. Bure has discussed mental health, nutrition, mindset, grit, generosity, and more since beginning her series.
She drives some nice wheels
Candace Cameron Bure isn't the type of celebrity to have someone drive her around, and she's advertised on social media plenty of instances where she's been behind the wheel. But when she is in the driver's seat, she's got the keys to luxury cars. One car she's been spotted getting in and out of is a Mercedes-Benz S550. The photo was taken back in 2014 when she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars," and Candace never publicly stated when she purchased the car. Assuming she was driving that year's model, Candace would've paid around $100,000 to buy the car brand new.
Another car in the Bure family fleet is what appears to be a Porsche Boxster. Neither Candace nor her husband is forthcoming about the cars they drive, aside from the occasional pictures, so it's unclear how long they've had the sports car, but it's been at least a few years. If Candace were to purchase the same model brand new today, it'd set her back at least $72,000. And it appears that a love for Porsches runs in the family. Candace's daughter, Natasha Bure, attended an event in celebration of the Porsche collaboration with Revolve, and she got to drive the Porsche Taycan.
She supports multiple charities
The truth about Candace Cameron Bure is that she knows the importance of giving back. With all that she's earned in her lifetime — an estimated $14 million — Bure has worked with multiple organizations to support them financially and promote their work via social media. For example, Bure posted a video on Instagram of herself speaking about Skip1, a charity that works to end childhood hunger. "You all know one of my favorite charities is Skip1.org. I love how simple it is to skip something and feed children in need. They're doing amazing work here in the U.S. and around the world," Bure said ahead of a month-long campaign for the organization.
Bure has also put her money where her mouth is. The actor has gone on "TODAY" multiple times to talk about The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, a popular fundraiser put on during the holiday season. In 2020, Bure matched donations up to $10,000 that she garnered through social media for the organization. "As we know, there are so many people in need. What I love about the Red Kettle Campaign is that your donation stays right in your community, where you donated. I think that's important. We actually see where those dollars are going to," Bure said to The Salvation Army of her choice in charity. The star has also supported Compassion International and the National House of Hope in different capacities in the past.