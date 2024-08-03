Candace Cameron Bure Lives A Very Lavish Life

"Skincare is the most important thing for me. I never go to bed without taking my makeup off. The best investment you can make is your skin because it's really the first thing that people see," Candace Cameron Bure once told Us Weekly. And for Bure, skincare really is an investment. The actor is religious about her routine, and that includes using some expensive products.

Bure's favorite skincare brand is Dr. Lancer's, and she uses the polish, cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream, all of which cost $80, $60, $130, and $97, respectively. However, Bure might not have to pay for her products anymore, as the actor is now an ambassador for the brand. "He has repaired my skin. He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn't be more thrilled with it and to share it with all of you because I believe in it so much and it's just done amazing things not only for my skin but for my confidence," Bure said to E! News of her dermatologist.

When it comes to other beauty products, Bure uses a mix of expensive and affordable items. She uses L'Oréal mascara and a Japonesque eyelash curler, both of which can be purchased on Amazon for $8 and $11, respectively, but she also uses a $110 Mason Pearson hairbrush (which might be useful if she ever wants to recreate her iconic "Full House" bangs).

