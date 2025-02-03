Kamala Harris Looks Stunning In Glammed Up Throwback Pic

As it turns out, Kamala Harris had her reasons for sporting those pantsuits. The matching blazer and slacks provide the perfect concoction of femininity and authority, and during her campaign, she most often stuck to neutral colors, like the tan one she wore on the first day of the DNC back in August 2024; making sure her face and voice were recognized the most. She typically paired the stylings with feminine blouses with playful textures to give the looks more depth, and added heels or sneakers to finish off the look.

Don't get us wrong, there are certainly times when the former Vice President will step out without her signature uniform and dress things up with bold statements or down in more casual attire based on the occasion, but when she needed to be on, she delivered. There was a deeper intention with some of her outfit choices as well, like her styling for her first speech as Vice President-elect. For the historic moment in November 2020, Harris wore a crisp white pantsuit, a nod to the Suffragettes who fought for a woman's right to vote. Harris commended the powerful moment in her speech, reciting, "I may be the first woman in this office, [but] I won't be the last."