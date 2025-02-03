Kamala Harris Looks Stunning In Glammed Up Throwback Pic
It seems Kamala Harris has always been keen on a blazer and she is rarely seen not sporting her signature pantsuit, but her makeup looks have certainly evolved over the years. We found a throwback pic of her hitting a power pose circa 1997, and her glam is decades away from the perfected soft makeup looks she rocked on the campaign trail.
The former VP looks unrecognizable from her attorney days in California. Harris accentuated her features with a bold mauve lipliner and thinned-out, penciled-in brows. She opted for some eye-catching chunky gold jewelry, from her heavy brass earrings to her chain link watch. However, some things haven't changed for Harris, as she's put on her powerful look off into the distance with her arms crossed. A true girlboss through and through; and that pantsuit mentioned earlier? You better believe she was rocking those bad boys even back in the day.
Harris had a specific methodology for her outfits during her campaign
As it turns out, Kamala Harris had her reasons for sporting those pantsuits. The matching blazer and slacks provide the perfect concoction of femininity and authority, and during her campaign, she most often stuck to neutral colors, like the tan one she wore on the first day of the DNC back in August 2024; making sure her face and voice were recognized the most. She typically paired the stylings with feminine blouses with playful textures to give the looks more depth, and added heels or sneakers to finish off the look.
Don't get us wrong, there are certainly times when the former Vice President will step out without her signature uniform and dress things up with bold statements or down in more casual attire based on the occasion, but when she needed to be on, she delivered. There was a deeper intention with some of her outfit choices as well, like her styling for her first speech as Vice President-elect. For the historic moment in November 2020, Harris wore a crisp white pantsuit, a nod to the Suffragettes who fought for a woman's right to vote. Harris commended the powerful moment in her speech, reciting, "I may be the first woman in this office, [but] I won't be the last."