Rare Sightings Of Kamala Harris Not Wearing A Pantsuit

Ice cream and waffle cones. Hot summers and swimming pools. Kamala Harris and pantsuits. There are certain things in this world that just go together. During her time as California's attorney general, vice president of the United States, and on the presidential campaign trail, Harris has dominated the pantsuit. And for good reason. She always looks polished and stately, and that's important to constituents. As Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation (which seeks gender parity in politics), told The New York Times in 2024, "We found a study done two years ago that voters have even less tolerance for flyaway hair and a wrinkled collar for a woman candidate than a man."

Yes, we realize that Harris' policies are more important to her than her pantsuits, but part of being a public figure means scrutiny over how you look. And Harris plays the part well, with Vogue even crediting Harris for helping bring the pantsuit to the forefront as a street-style staple for women wanting to exude confidence and power in August 2024. But guess what? Even Harris takes a break from her uniform on occasion. Get ready to do a double-take as we present some of the rare occasions when Kamala Harris did not wear a pantsuit.