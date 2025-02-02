Awkward David Muir Moments That Were Witnessed By Millions

The year 2025 started with horrible wide fires breaking out over Los Angeles, California. David Muir and the ABC News team traveled to LA for live news coverage of the devastation. On the air, Muir wore a yellow flame-resistant jacket complete with the ABC News logo. But viewers were quick to notice the back of his jacket when he turned around to gesture to the damage around him. When Muir turned and showed a glimpse of the back of his jacket, viewers noticed that his jacket was held together with clothespins to make it appear less baggy and more fitting to Muir's shape. Muir was labeled as a narcissist for caring about his appearance while reporting on a tragedy. Even reality TV star Jack Osbourne took to X, formerly Twitter, to shade the news anchor for his clothespins. "Nice Jacket Bro," he wrote. "Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground."

An insider told Page Six that staff at ABC was "embarrassed and horrified" by the fashion snafu. And a source pointed to David Muir's personality as the catalyst for what happened. "His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing. I like David, except for this part of him. Anderson [Cooper], [Chris] Cuomo wear all the [muscle shirts], but they would never wear this," the source said. "Just look at Instagram," pointing to Muir's social media where he frequently shows off his physique and big muscles by wearing tight shirts and V-necks. ABC responded to the incident by saying, "David is solely focused on the people who are suffering and the heroic efforts of the firefighters — and that's what everyone should be focused on," in a statement (via Page Six.)

