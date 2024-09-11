The 2024 Debate's Worst Dressed Isn't Who Everyone Thinks It Is
As Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate for the hearts of undecided voters, Americans can't help but compare their policies, body language, and, of course, outfits. And as it turns out, neither presidential candidate will be taking the worst-dressed award home because they've been massively outdone by ABC moderator Linsey Davis.
The broadcaster's outfit for the debate seems to have been an attempt at a power suit but looks more like a Beetlejuice costume. It features stripes in unsuitable gray shades that make her look pale. Not to mention the unsettling, oddly pointed shoulders.
ABC moderator Linsey Davis fact checks Trump, after he claims falsely that doctors kill babies after they're born. This is miles better than the CNN debate where he repeated the same lie and the moderators just let it fly by (and so did Biden, to my extreme frustration) pic.twitter.com/N3boqSkL4T
— Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) September 11, 2024
While the dull outfit might have been an attempt to keep the spotlight on the stars of the night, it's done quite the opposite, as the debate's moderator is trending — for the outfit and for ruthlessly fact-checking Donald Trump's lies. Interestingly, Davis's jacket seems to have a select group of X, formerly Twitter, fans who praise the nice structure of the shoulders as fabulous. But in general, most commenters seem to agree with one X user who hilariously posted, "I know it's not the most important thing right now, but what the f**k is going on with Linsey Davis' shoulders? Is it the jacket, or has she swallowed a coat rack?"
Kamala Harris's power suit screams ready for battle
Fortunately, Kamala Harris seems to have done much better with her debate wardrobe. In between her stinging jabs at Donald Trump, we've caught close-ups of her debate fit, and we are sold. The black suit and white blouse with a statement bow is arguably one of Harris's boldest and sharpest looks.
We also got a sneak peek of the slim-legged pants that give her a more youthful and war-ready look. The Vice president kept her accessories simple with pearl earrings, a few rings, and a couple of bracelets. Noticeably, her jacket has an American flag pin — perhaps an attempt to disprove the GOP accusations that Democrats don't like the American flag.
Donald Trump's outfit, on the other hand, is rather typical for him. While his blue suit and red tie make him stand out more, this might not be a good thing, as Trump's puffy red eyes have everyone staring.