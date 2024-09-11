The 2024 Debate's Worst Dressed Isn't Who Everyone Thinks It Is

By Gem Adeyinka
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Win Mcnamee/Getty & Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

As Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate for the hearts of undecided voters, Americans can't help but compare their policies, body language, and, of course, outfits. And as it turns out, neither presidential candidate will be taking the worst-dressed award home because they've been massively outdone by ABC moderator Linsey Davis.

Advertisement

The broadcaster's outfit for the debate seems to have been an attempt at a power suit but looks more like a Beetlejuice costume. It features stripes in unsuitable gray shades that make her look pale. Not to mention the unsettling, oddly pointed shoulders.

While the dull outfit might have been an attempt to keep the spotlight on the stars of the night, it's done quite the opposite, as the debate's moderator is trending — for the outfit and for ruthlessly fact-checking Donald Trump's lies. Interestingly, Davis's jacket seems to have a select group of X, formerly Twitter, fans who praise the nice structure of the shoulders as fabulous. But in general, most commenters seem to agree with one X user who hilariously posted, "I know it's not the most important thing right now, but what the f**k is going on with Linsey Davis' shoulders? Is it the jacket, or has she swallowed a coat rack?"

Advertisement

Kamala Harris's power suit screams ready for battle

Kamala Harris speaking Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Fortunately, Kamala Harris seems to have done much better with her debate wardrobe. In between her stinging jabs at Donald Trump, we've caught close-ups of her debate fit, and we are sold. The black suit and white blouse with a statement bow is arguably one of Harris's boldest and sharpest looks.

Advertisement

We also got a sneak peek of the slim-legged pants that give her a more youthful and war-ready look. The Vice president kept her accessories simple with pearl earrings, a few rings, and a couple of bracelets. Noticeably, her jacket has an American flag pin — perhaps an attempt to disprove the GOP accusations that Democrats don't like the American flag.

Donald Trump's outfit, on the other hand, is rather typical for him. While his blue suit and red tie make him stand out more, this might not be a good thing, as Trump's puffy red eyes have everyone staring

Recommended

Advertisement