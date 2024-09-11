The 2024 Debate's Worst Dressed Isn't Who Everyone Thinks It Is

As Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate for the hearts of undecided voters, Americans can't help but compare their policies, body language, and, of course, outfits. And as it turns out, neither presidential candidate will be taking the worst-dressed award home because they've been massively outdone by ABC moderator Linsey Davis.

Advertisement

The broadcaster's outfit for the debate seems to have been an attempt at a power suit but looks more like a Beetlejuice costume. It features stripes in unsuitable gray shades that make her look pale. Not to mention the unsettling, oddly pointed shoulders.

ABC moderator Linsey Davis fact checks Trump, after he claims falsely that doctors kill babies after they're born. This is miles better than the CNN debate where he repeated the same lie and the moderators just let it fly by (and so did Biden, to my extreme frustration) pic.twitter.com/N3boqSkL4T — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) September 11, 2024

While the dull outfit might have been an attempt to keep the spotlight on the stars of the night, it's done quite the opposite, as the debate's moderator is trending — for the outfit and for ruthlessly fact-checking Donald Trump's lies. Interestingly, Davis's jacket seems to have a select group of X, formerly Twitter, fans who praise the nice structure of the shoulders as fabulous. But in general, most commenters seem to agree with one X user who hilariously posted, "I know it's not the most important thing right now, but what the f**k is going on with Linsey Davis' shoulders? Is it the jacket, or has she swallowed a coat rack?"

Advertisement