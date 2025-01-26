6 Rumors About Michelle And Barack Obama We Can't Ignore

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are one of the most celebrated couples in America, thanks to their time spent in the White House. They've also added to their popularity through memoirs like Michelle's "Becoming" and Barack's "A Promised Land." They often highlight their mutual support and respect for each other, starting from their marriage in 1992 through Barack's rise to the presidency. But like other couples living in the public eye, they're not exempt from the constantly turning rumor mill.

The most persistent rumor is that the Obamas are experiencing marital problems and are possibly headed for divorce. Michelle stoked those rumors in December 2022 when she appeared on Revolt TV's "The Cross-Generational Conversation." "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she admitted.

Michelle's indifference toward Barack came at a time when his political career was blooming and their kids, Sasha and Malia, were very young. While her words undoubtedly shocked viewers, Michelle confessed that marriage wasn't always an evenly divided team effort and that the shares of their individual efforts shifted back and forth. Regarding how long they'd been married, Michelle said, "I would take 10 bad years over 30."

