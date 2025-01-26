6 Rumors About Michelle And Barack Obama We Can't Ignore
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are one of the most celebrated couples in America, thanks to their time spent in the White House. They've also added to their popularity through memoirs like Michelle's "Becoming" and Barack's "A Promised Land." They often highlight their mutual support and respect for each other, starting from their marriage in 1992 through Barack's rise to the presidency. But like other couples living in the public eye, they're not exempt from the constantly turning rumor mill.
The most persistent rumor is that the Obamas are experiencing marital problems and are possibly headed for divorce. Michelle stoked those rumors in December 2022 when she appeared on Revolt TV's "The Cross-Generational Conversation." "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she admitted.
Michelle's indifference toward Barack came at a time when his political career was blooming and their kids, Sasha and Malia, were very young. While her words undoubtedly shocked viewers, Michelle confessed that marriage wasn't always an evenly divided team effort and that the shares of their individual efforts shifted back and forth. Regarding how long they'd been married, Michelle said, "I would take 10 bad years over 30."
Barack Obama's birthday post for Michelle Obama was perhaps not what it seemed
Rumors of a possible divorce between ex-president Barack Obama and his wife heated up in early 2025, thanks in part to a social media post. That post was published on Barack's X (formerly Twitter) on January 17, 2025, and shows the couple celebrating a special occasion.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama," the caption read. "You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" While the two were all smiles for the seemingly harmless pic, there may have been more to the story at second glance.
One user commented on the large table and noted that the couple wasn't sitting beside each other. Another person wrote, "If looks could kill, you'd be a weapon of mass destruction." While the post itself was likely meant to be a sweet gesture on Barack's part, it did seem to backfire, adding to the speculation that all was not well between the former first couple.
Barack Obama's solo dinner was a possible sign of problems with Michelle
Neither Michelle Obama nor Barack Obama have publicly acknowledged any sort of marriage-threatening problems, but that's not prevented rumors of a possible divorce from swirling. Anytime the couple appears in public, or on social media, all potential signs of trouble are noted, and the same was true on January 18, 2025, when Barack ate alone at Osteria Mozza, an Italian restaurant in Washington, D.C.
According to Page Six, Barack was applauded and cheered by other diners, with one person shouting, "We miss you." While Barack apparently didn't spend a lot of time speaking to anyone, he did raise an arm to the crowded restaurant, acknowledging their warm reception.
Barack's evening alone was perhaps not an immediate red flag that there were problems at home, but it was yet another possible sign that something wasn't right. In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring a photo of the former president in the restaurant, one user commented, "I was there. No Michelle."
Michelle Obama has stayed away from public events, signaling potential problems with Barack Obama
A significant moment signaling possible problems between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama happened on January 9, 2025, when Michelle did not attend former president Jimmy Carter's funeral. According to NBC 5 Chicago, her absence was confirmed in a statement by her office.
"Former First Lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service," the statement read. CNN later shared an update on Michelle's whereabouts during the service, which saw her husband sharing some laughs next to incoming President Donald Trump. While the two men were being all chummy, Michelle was reportedly vacationing in Hawaii.
But that awkward moment was later topped when Michelle also didn't appear at Trump's January 20 inauguration. A source close to the couple commented on the situation to Page Six, saying, "You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can." Michelle's decision to stay away from two high-profile events may only mean that she's no longer interested in being in the public eye. But that decision only added to the speculation surrounding her and Barack's marriage.
Michelle and Barack Obama are reportedly living separate lives
On January 22, 2025, another element was added to the growing speculation about marital problems between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama. In a conversation with journalist Tara Palmeri, political commentator Meghan McCain addressed the situation on her podcast "Citizen McCain." McCain said she hadn't just heard divorce rumors but was privy to information from reputable sources that didn't include TMZ or gossip columnist Perez Hilton.
"I'm talking about very serious journalists," McCain claimed, "telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true." Palmeri agreed with McCain's comments and acknowledged that she'd heard the same. She added that according to what she was told, Michelle and Barack are living separate lives.
McCain and Palmeri's discussion also included an assertion that Michelle didn't enjoy being the first lady and was indeed distancing herself from politics. "I am not at home with them," Palmeri said, "but it's not really surprising ... She's always hated politics."
Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston were rumored to be obsessed with each other
Rumored problems between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama include more than one curious bit of speculation, with some rumors being more surreal than others. One claim is that Barack had a romantic relationship with "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston. According to The Cut, the story originated in a 2024 In Touch magazine article entitled "The Truth About Jen and Barack."
The magazine claimed that Barack and Aniston were obsessed with each other and that Barack had turned his back on Michelle. While the story alone was surprising and seemingly came from out of nowhere, things got even more surreal when Aniston actually commented on it during an October 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "That is absolutely untrue." Aniston said, reiterating, "There is no truth." Aniston went on to say that she knew Michelle better than her husband, having only met Barack one time. Aniston also joked about hearing the story from her publicist, but then added, "I wasn't mad at it."
The Aniston and Obama story heated up again in January of 2025, when a leaked direct message posted on X, (formerly Twitter), supposedly from someone close to Aniston, purportedly confirmed the affair was real. "At a gathering with Jennifer's friends," the post read, "the affair came up casually — Jennifer herself admitted it." Neither Barack nor Aniston have publicly confirmed any such relationship.