What We Know About Kate Middleton's Nephew Inigo

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is so well known for being a mom to two little princes and a princess that it's easy to forget she's an auntie, too. Kate Middleton's in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are the parents of her royal nephew and niece, Archie and Lilibet. Sister Pippa Middleton has three children of her own too; Arthur, Grace, and Rose. Last but not least, brother James Middleton gave Kate her third nephew, Inigo.

James was a dog enthusiast long before becoming a dad. It was his late Cocker Spaniel, Ella, who was the inspiration for his dog food company, James & Ella. The pup was also a key part of James's meet-cute with his wife, Alizée Thevenet; Ella unexpectedly dashed up to the financial analyst at a wellness club as if she somehow knew James needed a partner. Sadly, Ella died in 2023, but just months later, James had some happier news to share. "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella; however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," he wrote on Instagram.

Sure enough, the photo showed Alizée cradling her baby bump with one hand while petting one of their Golden Retrievers with the other. The couple's son was born on September 21, 2023, but James waited a few weeks before introducing him to his social media followers. The photo he shared showed just one tiny hand, touching a miniature portrait of Ella. "No matter how prepared I thought I was... I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three," James sweetly wrote alongside it.

