What We Know About Kate Middleton's Nephew Inigo
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is so well known for being a mom to two little princes and a princess that it's easy to forget she's an auntie, too. Kate Middleton's in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are the parents of her royal nephew and niece, Archie and Lilibet. Sister Pippa Middleton has three children of her own too; Arthur, Grace, and Rose. Last but not least, brother James Middleton gave Kate her third nephew, Inigo.
James was a dog enthusiast long before becoming a dad. It was his late Cocker Spaniel, Ella, who was the inspiration for his dog food company, James & Ella. The pup was also a key part of James's meet-cute with his wife, Alizée Thevenet; Ella unexpectedly dashed up to the financial analyst at a wellness club as if she somehow knew James needed a partner. Sadly, Ella died in 2023, but just months later, James had some happier news to share. "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella; however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," he wrote on Instagram.
Sure enough, the photo showed Alizée cradling her baby bump with one hand while petting one of their Golden Retrievers with the other. The couple's son was born on September 21, 2023, but James waited a few weeks before introducing him to his social media followers. The photo he shared showed just one tiny hand, touching a miniature portrait of Ella. "No matter how prepared I thought I was... I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three," James sweetly wrote alongside it.
Little Inigo is one of the pack
Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton's life has had some tragic details, but one unquestionable bright spot is the love of his family. And naturally, James's son, Inigo, has only added to the joy. In his 2024 book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," James explained how he and wife Alizée Thevenet only finalized their unusual name choice after seeing their baby for the first time. "We have thought about it — of course we have — and we decide on it now," he wrote. "Inigo Gabriel Middleton. Inigo means fiery, ardent, although he is peaceful now." For many of us, the name calls to mind Inigo Montoya, the Spanish swordsman out for justice in "The Princess Bride."
The middle name, meanwhile, comes from Thevenet's late father, Gabriel. James noted, "It is a small tribute and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too." Protective of his privacy, James doesn't post about Inigo often on social media, and when he does, his face is covered. But the glimpses we've got include an adorable father-son twinning moment when they both donned berets, and a trip to the local Sainsbury's supermarket, where toddler Inigo reached for bags of his dad's branded dog treats.
By early 2025, Inigo was big enough to try on a set of skis for a family day in the snow (he graciously let his parents tow him on a sled for the hike, however). The Middleton siblings stay connected even in adulthood through frequent visits to their parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, so Inigo gets plenty of grandparent and cousin bonding time, too.