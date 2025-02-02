What We Know About Lady Gaga's Health Issues

Lady Gaga smashed onto the scene with explosive chart-toppers like "Poker Face," her unapologetically progressive stances on key political issues, and inimitable, outlandish Gaga style. Then, as her stardom skyrocketed, the cracks began to show, suggesting that the woman born Stefani Germanotta was grappling with much more than she let on. In 2018, Gaga was sadly forced to cut her "Joanne" world tour short due to the debilitating effects of fibromyalgia, a condition that remains relatively unknown to many. Beneath the glitzy surface, the "Applause" could no longer drown out her suffering.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic illness that causes intense musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and tenderness. According to the Mayo Clinic, it "amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals." Or, as Gaga herself explained during a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, it "makes your body hurt through your brain." Likewise, the pop icon added, "There's also an immunity aspect," to it (via YouTube). It's known to develop gradually after prolonged periods of psychological trauma and severe stress, but fibromyalgia can also notably be provoked by a singular event.

In Gaga's case, she's been open about her PTSD and experience as a young survivor of sexual assault, and she told fans in her film, "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two," that the trigger was a hip injury she sustained in 2013. The documentary makes for uncomfortable viewing in parts since it cuts to shocking scenes of her lying down, crying in excruciating pain, and receiving injections from doctors all as part of her ongoing treatment.

