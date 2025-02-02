Tragic Details About Lauren Boebert's Childhood
Lauren Boebert is an undeniably messy, controversy-stoking figure in American politics. The United States Representative, who serves Colorado's 3rd congressional district, has found herself at the center of several major controversies since taking office in January 2021. Among many other things, she has expressed anti-LGBTQ views and also made anti-Muslim comments against fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar. Boebert even revealed that she believes in rhetoric spouted by QAnon, the infamous far-right group that espouses fringe conspiracy theories. When AP News asked the divisive politician about her eyebrow-raising take, she reasoned, "Everything that I've heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values."
In her defense, Boebert had an incredibly difficult childhood, which she detailed in her 2022 autobiography "My American Life." The controversial congresswoman was born on December 19, 1986, to then-18-year-old Shawna Bentz. The two initially resided in Altamonte Springs, Florida, but moved several times throughout Boebert's childhood. In fact, by the time the future US representative was 12, she and Bentz were frequently going back and forth between Colorado and Florida due to several failed relationships. The mother-daughter duo initially relocated to Colorado for one man, but after that relationship fell apart, they returned to Florida once Bentz embarked on a new relationship. That romance also ended, and Boebert's mother took her back to Colorado once again after Bentz met her eventual stepfather, ultimately staying put in the municipality of Rifle. Boebert later dropped out of the local high school in 2004 to raise her first child.
Lauren Boebert's tragic childhood bled into her adult life
Being a teenage mother must have been extremely difficult for Lauren Boebert (who tried her hand at many different jobs including being a rapper before getting into politics), especially since she didn't finish high school, but thankfully the future congresswoman managed to obtain her GED in 2020. While Boebert was able to get through the trials and tribulations of teen parenthood, it's rather ironic that the politician's son Tyler became a teenage father himself after his girlfriend fell pregnant when he was just 17 years old.
Boebert never knew her father, but it was suspected that he may have been Stan Lane, a former professional wrestler. However, in May 2023, it was definitively proven that the two were not related. Still not knowing who her biological dad was, Boebert confirmed to the Daily Beast, "I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there."
In "My American Life," the divisive politician declared that she understands growing up without basic necessities. "The cycle of poverty is a real thing, and far too many people in our country don't know another way of life," Boebert wrote. "I lived it, and I can tell you it's a tough cycle to break, no matter how hard you try, because it turns out hope and change is easier said than done." However, it's worth noting that she continues to be tone-deaf when it comes to understanding the struggles of others — especially more marginalized folks.