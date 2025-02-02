Tragic Details About Lauren Boebert's Childhood

Being a teenage mother must have been extremely difficult for Lauren Boebert (who tried her hand at many different jobs including being a rapper before getting into politics), especially since she didn't finish high school, but thankfully the future congresswoman managed to obtain her GED in 2020. While Boebert was able to get through the trials and tribulations of teen parenthood, it's rather ironic that the politician's son Tyler became a teenage father himself after his girlfriend fell pregnant when he was just 17 years old.

Advertisement

Boebert never knew her father, but it was suspected that he may have been Stan Lane, a former professional wrestler. However, in May 2023, it was definitively proven that the two were not related. Still not knowing who her biological dad was, Boebert confirmed to the Daily Beast, "I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there."

In "My American Life," the divisive politician declared that she understands growing up without basic necessities. "The cycle of poverty is a real thing, and far too many people in our country don't know another way of life," Boebert wrote. "I lived it, and I can tell you it's a tough cycle to break, no matter how hard you try, because it turns out hope and change is easier said than done." However, it's worth noting that she continues to be tone-deaf when it comes to understanding the struggles of others — especially more marginalized folks.

Advertisement