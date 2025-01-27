Trump Gives Sly Nod To Brittany Mahomes Controversy While Making Chiefs Win All About Him
It's been a tradition since the early 1980s for reigning NFL champions to ring in their Super Bowl victory with the president at The White House. While the Kansas City Chiefs may be on their way to earning the league's first-ever Super Bowl "three-peat," President Donald Trump seemed eager to shower praise on them after winning only the AFC Championship game on January 26, 2025. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. The following line, however, shows he was mostly applauding the team to stroke his own ego. "What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers." At least he also commended the Buffalo Bills for their hard-fought season. "They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!" he wrote.
While he cheered on Kansas City, Trump could also have intended to reference some past controversy with his message congratulating the team. By bringing the Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the conversation, it seems he might have subtly involved the athlete's wife Brittany Mahomes, who sparked some debate in light of her possible pro-Trump beliefs. Although Trump never mentioned Brittany by name, his choice to single out the team quarterback in his congratulatory post to the Chiefs might have stemmed from the football spouse's alleged support for him.
Brittany Mahomes was vague about supporting Trump
While Patrick Mahomes' star power and leadership role could also be factored in, one can't help but think Brittany Mahomes' damning Trump-support scandal could have been why the president directly included her husband. After she liked one of Donald Trump's posts in August 2024, Brittany opened the floodgates to a tidal wave of criticism. She danced around the subject in a now-deleted Instagram post, though she seemingly cemented her pro-Trump stance by addressing her supposed haters, rather than being upfront about her beliefs. "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote (via Fox News). "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
Trump's congratulatory post wouldn't have been the first time he incriminated Brittany, either. He torpedoed her friendship with Taylor Swift, a known Trump detractor, by thanking her for her supposed support, though she had not publicly endorsed him at the time. Patrick cryptically addressed the controversy, albeit using his best PR voice to speak neutrally about the situation. "At the end of the day, it's about me and my family and how we treat other people," he told the press in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on September 11, 2024. "I think you see is that Brittany does a lot in the community, I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice."