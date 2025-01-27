Trump Gives Sly Nod To Brittany Mahomes Controversy While Making Chiefs Win All About Him

It's been a tradition since the early 1980s for reigning NFL champions to ring in their Super Bowl victory with the president at The White House. While the Kansas City Chiefs may be on their way to earning the league's first-ever Super Bowl "three-peat," President Donald Trump seemed eager to shower praise on them after winning only the AFC Championship game on January 26, 2025. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. The following line, however, shows he was mostly applauding the team to stroke his own ego. "What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers." At least he also commended the Buffalo Bills for their hard-fought season. "They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!" he wrote.

Advertisement

While he cheered on Kansas City, Trump could also have intended to reference some past controversy with his message congratulating the team. By bringing the Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the conversation, it seems he might have subtly involved the athlete's wife Brittany Mahomes, who sparked some debate in light of her possible pro-Trump beliefs. Although Trump never mentioned Brittany by name, his choice to single out the team quarterback in his congratulatory post to the Chiefs might have stemmed from the football spouse's alleged support for him.