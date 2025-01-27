Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Reeling From Brutal Look Into Their Post-Royal Life

A bombshell Vanity Fair piece about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's business and personal lives since leaving royal life apparently has the Duchess of Sussex absolutely reeling. For the January 17 article, VF's Anna Peele talked with dozens of mostly anonymous people who have worked with Markle, Harry, and their production company, Archewell. The picture they paint of the Sussexes' difficulties getting projects at both Netflix and Spotify off the ground is bleak. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl summed it up to "Entertainment Tonight," saying, "They constantly seem to be on the back foot. We're hearing about shows being delayed, postponed, or canned."

In particular, Markle's Netflix lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," was postponed from its January 15, 2025, release date to March 5, just three days before it was initially set to start streaming. This comes after Markle's partnership with Netflix was set back in 2022 when the platform canceled her animated TV series "Pearl."

Entertainment correspondent Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For" podcast, told Sky News Australia's "The Rita Panahi Show" that the formerly royal couple is "bruised" and "upset" over what's come out. She said, referring to the couple's California home, "I cannot imagine how many dishes broke over the weekend in Montecito over this Vanity Fair [article]."