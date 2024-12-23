A Distant Cousin Of JD Vance Didn't Mince Words About The Former Appalachian Resident
Family feuds are nothing new in politics, but when Vice President-elect JD Vance's distant cousin calls him out for "cosplaying a hillbilly," it's impossible not to pay attention.
JD rose to fame with his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," where he chronicled his chaotic childhood and journey to success. Considered a somewhat left-field pick for Vice President, he often referenced his Appalachian roots to connect with voters during the campaign trail. But Terra Vance, a distant cousin, isn't buying JD's rags-to-riches story.
A self-proclaimed "authentic hillbilly Vance," she's publicly challenged JD's portrayal of Appalachia and accused him of exploiting their shared heritage for political gain. "He cosplayed a hillbilly and tokenized himself as the golden child who worked hard to overcome adversity," she told the Los Angeles Times. She argues that JD ignores the systemic political issues that plagued Appalachian industries and instead "blames poor people in Appalachia, where he has no lived experience, for their own decline."
Terra's criticisms are scathing but highlight a bigger mission: reclaiming the narrative about Appalachia and its people.
Why Hillbilly Elegy Missed the Mark for Appalachians
"Hillbilly Elegy" catapulted JD Vance to fame and even inspired a film adaptation directed by Ron Howard. However, many Appalachians, including his cousin Terra Vance, argue that JD's portrayal of the region is deeply flawed.
In his memoir, JD criticizes the Appalachians for their lack of effort, claiming that "many folks talk about working more than they actually work." However, critics, like Ohio Democrat Betsy Rader, argue that these "sweeping stereotypes are shark bait for conservative policymakers." Writing for the Washington Post in 2017, Rader explained how such narratives give credence to the idea that the "underserving poor make bad choices and are to blame for their own poverty, so taxpayer money should not be wasted on programs to help lift people out of poverty." While JD's rhetoric is undoubtedly harmful, Terra wants to counter his narrative with authentic Appalachian stories.
In her Los Angeles Times interview, she spotlights her grandmother Bertie Vance's memoir, "Memories of Pine Creek," as the "real Hillbilly Elegy." The book chronicles the harsh realities of growing up in Appalachian poverty without reinforcing harmful stereotypes of poor Appalachian communities. By amplifying voices like her grandmother's, Terra confronts the systemic issues behind the region's decline while celebrating the perseverance of its people.