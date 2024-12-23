A Distant Cousin Of JD Vance Didn't Mince Words About The Former Appalachian Resident

Family feuds are nothing new in politics, but when Vice President-elect JD Vance's distant cousin calls him out for "cosplaying a hillbilly," it's impossible not to pay attention.

JD rose to fame with his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," where he chronicled his chaotic childhood and journey to success. Considered a somewhat left-field pick for Vice President, he often referenced his Appalachian roots to connect with voters during the campaign trail. But Terra Vance, a distant cousin, isn't buying JD's rags-to-riches story.

Advertisement

A self-proclaimed "authentic hillbilly Vance," she's publicly challenged JD's portrayal of Appalachia and accused him of exploiting their shared heritage for political gain. "He cosplayed a hillbilly and tokenized himself as the golden child who worked hard to overcome adversity," she told the Los Angeles Times. She argues that JD ignores the systemic political issues that plagued Appalachian industries and instead "blames poor people in Appalachia, where he has no lived experience, for their own decline."

Terra's criticisms are scathing but highlight a bigger mission: reclaiming the narrative about Appalachia and its people.