Trump Staffer Subtly Jabs Elon Musk's Power Hungry Behavior & His Reaction Is So Transparent

On January 25, 2025, the Daily Mail reported President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is allegedly preventing Elon Musk from having an office in The White House's West Wing. Though Musk currently holds a position as chief administrator of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, it seems Wiles isn't budging from her stance about eradicating any instances of turmoil or special treatment from The White House.

Political analyst Dominic Michael Tripi shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 25, 2025, along with screenshots of the Daily Mail headline and a passage from the article. Rather than address the situation head-on, Musk instead replied to Tripi's post with a set of laughing emojis to seemingly deflect the news. Notably, Musk reacted in a similarly juvenile fashion earlier in the week with inappropriate attempts at humor following his infamous Nazi salute snafu during a post-inauguration event.

Some X users praised Wiles' reported efforts, believing it is important to put Musk in check. "Thank god," one X user wrote. "Elon is drunk with power right now." Others joked about how close Musk has allegedly gotten to Trump and how their bromance may reflect on the former's White House access and privileges. "Elon even has the keys to the presidential restroom," one commenter quipped. If the reports are true, however, Musk would not be allowed such amenities if things go Wiles' way.

