Trump Staffer Subtly Jabs Elon Musk's Power Hungry Behavior & His Reaction Is So Transparent
Tesla CEO Elon Musk undoubtedly helped President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign with the millions he contributed to it. However, several red flags, like his rumored desire to move to Florida near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, show he may be getting a little too comfortable within Trump's circle.
Musk's poor treatment by members of the Trump family on Inauguration Day and Trump's accidental confirmation that he's getting annoying should already have been enough to show the billionaire that he crossed the line. Now, it seems it may take the president's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, to drive home the message. Wiles, who earned the chilling nickname "Ice Maiden" from the president, previously told Axios that she is not interested in humoring people vying for attention among Trump's staff. "I don't welcome people who want to work solo or be a star," Wiles said. "My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission." Her words seemed subtly directed toward Musk, who's been knocking himself out trying to get the president's attention.
Wiles wants to keep Musk out of The White House
On January 25, 2025, the Daily Mail reported President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is allegedly preventing Elon Musk from having an office in The White House's West Wing. Though Musk currently holds a position as chief administrator of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, it seems Wiles isn't budging from her stance about eradicating any instances of turmoil or special treatment from The White House.
Political analyst Dominic Michael Tripi shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 25, 2025, along with screenshots of the Daily Mail headline and a passage from the article. Rather than address the situation head-on, Musk instead replied to Tripi's post with a set of laughing emojis to seemingly deflect the news. Notably, Musk reacted in a similarly juvenile fashion earlier in the week with inappropriate attempts at humor following his infamous Nazi salute snafu during a post-inauguration event.
Some X users praised Wiles' reported efforts, believing it is important to put Musk in check. "Thank god," one X user wrote. "Elon is drunk with power right now." Others joked about how close Musk has allegedly gotten to Trump and how their bromance may reflect on the former's White House access and privileges. "Elon even has the keys to the presidential restroom," one commenter quipped. If the reports are true, however, Musk would not be allowed such amenities if things go Wiles' way.