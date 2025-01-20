Elon Musk's Treatment At Trump Inauguration Hints He's Overstaying His Welcome

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk seemed like peanut butter and jelly, especially after the former's 2024 campaign. Whether it was when they feasted on McDonald's with RFK Jr. aboard Trump's private jet, or the time they hit peak cringe in a weird singing video, the bond they formed proved to be one that was mutually beneficial — considering Musk spent millions to help President Trump come out on top. He later earned the lead position in the president's Department of Government Efficiency. However, since Trump won the presidency, it appears their relationship became more one-sided. If Trump's accidental indication that Musk is getting super annoying says anything about their relationship, it appears their bromance may be going down in flames quicker than some onlookers thought it would.

As expected, Musk was among those present in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025 with Trump and his crew to ring in the president's inauguration. While Musk sat proudly at the event, several X, formerly known as Twitter, users took notice of how certain attendees treated him during it.

In one clip posted on X, President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, apparently overlooked Musk as he went down the line of tech giants in attendance, including Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, and shook their hands. Though Musk looked like he was anticipating a handshake, he cordially nodded his head after Kushner passed him. Not exactly a warm welcome.