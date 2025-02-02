Kamala Harris' 2024 Election Loss Reportedly Sparked A New Connection With Hillary Clinton

While Jill Biden's chilly behavior toward Kamala Harris following her 2024 presidential election loss may have signaled to some that they were at odds, Harris appears to have found sisterhood with another powerful female in politics: Hillary Clinton. After all, they have one very thing in common: they both lost their historic presidential bids to the same opponent, Donald Trump. While it isn't very often that we see these two trailblazers in the same room — which could suggest they aren't friendly — the truth is that Clinton thinks very highly of Harris.

Advertisement

According to New York Magazine, the former attorney general has reached out to Clinton multiple times following her 2024 loss as she tries to figure out what's next. It's unclear what Clinton has advised, but Harris hinted that she may not retire from politics just yet. It's also possible that the former district attorney may have reached out to Clinton before her concession speech as there was a tragic detail you may have missed in Harris' speech that eerily resembled Clinton's speech eight years prior.