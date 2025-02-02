Kamala Harris' 2024 Election Loss Reportedly Sparked A New Connection With Hillary Clinton
While Jill Biden's chilly behavior toward Kamala Harris following her 2024 presidential election loss may have signaled to some that they were at odds, Harris appears to have found sisterhood with another powerful female in politics: Hillary Clinton. After all, they have one very thing in common: they both lost their historic presidential bids to the same opponent, Donald Trump. While it isn't very often that we see these two trailblazers in the same room — which could suggest they aren't friendly — the truth is that Clinton thinks very highly of Harris.
According to New York Magazine, the former attorney general has reached out to Clinton multiple times following her 2024 loss as she tries to figure out what's next. It's unclear what Clinton has advised, but Harris hinted that she may not retire from politics just yet. It's also possible that the former district attorney may have reached out to Clinton before her concession speech as there was a tragic detail you may have missed in Harris' speech that eerily resembled Clinton's speech eight years prior.
Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris have been friends for years
Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris's friendship didn't just start during Harris' presidential run. The two have been close for years and share many mutual connections. "I actually knew her way back when she was [district attorney] in San Francisco, and I kept in touch with her over the years," Clinton told The 19th in August 2024. She also noted that Harris's sister, Maya, worked for her in 2016. Beyond their political similarities, Clinton seems to genuinely enjoy Harris as a person, adding, "She's just a very collegial, open, fun person."
Their relationship deepened in 2020 when Harris became vice president. "It just evolved into regular check-ins and visits whenever we could fit it in," Clinton told USA TODAY in September 2024. Brian Fallon, Clinton's 2016 press secretary and later Harris' communications director, also commented on their bond, telling the outlet, "The vice president greatly values her friendship and counsel." Furthermore, when Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on July 21, 2024, the Clintons wasted no time and released a statement endorsing Harris for the presidential bid that very same day.
While Clinton and Harris keep their relationship private, supporters often speculate about their dynamic. After President Donald Trump's second inauguration, a TikTok user posted a video of a hypothetical phone call between the two that imagined them giggling over Trump's Gulf of Mexico name change and chatting like close friends.