Kai & Ivanka Trump Have Us Seeing Double In Inauguration Throwback Snap
It's no secret that Kai Trump often takes fashion cues from her aunt, Ivanka Trump, but a carousel on Instagram has everyone doing a double take. On January 27, 2025, Kai shared a series of photos from her time in Washington, D.C., during President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. In the first picture, she's seen posing alongside Ivanka, and the resemblance between the two is striking.
Both aunt and niece exude elegance and sophistication in the photo, captured during the daytime inauguration ceremony. Kai paired a sleek grey skirt with a timeless black coat, while Ivanka stunned in a deep emerald-green ensemble. But their similarities extend far beyond their shared fashion sense. From their hairstyles to their postures, the likeness between the two Trumps is uncanny. They even share the same radiant smile, cementing Kai as a total lookalike of Ivanka.
Given the similarities, one can't help but wonder if Kai will follow in her aunt's footsteps and take on a more prominent role in the family's political affairs.
Kai Trump's rise to prominence
As the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump is no stranger to the spotlight. However, her popularity, especially on social media, has skyrocketed since Donald Trump's 2024 election win (via Newsweek). Kai's YouTube subscribers grew from 63,000 to an impressive 917,000 as of January 27, 2025. She also commands 2.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, solidifying her as a rising social media star.
With her YouTube channel fast approaching the coveted one-million-subscriber mark, Kai is positioning herself as a bridge between her grandfather and younger generations. Mark Beal, a communications professor at Rutgers University and expert on Gen Z, highlights Kai's unique appeal to Newsweek, saying, "Her content across golf and everyday life offers a glimpse into another side of the president and humanizes her grandfather."
Kai's growing prominence comes at an important time for the Trump family. In 2022, Ivanka Trump stepped away from politics to focus on her family, leaving a void that Kai could potentially fill. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that Barron Trump advised his father on campaign strategies during the election, further signaling the growing influence of the younger Trumps. Kai and Barron represent the next chapter of the Trump family legacy, but only time will tell how they will shape its future.