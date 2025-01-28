Kai & Ivanka Trump Have Us Seeing Double In Inauguration Throwback Snap

It's no secret that Kai Trump often takes fashion cues from her aunt, Ivanka Trump, but a carousel on Instagram has everyone doing a double take. On January 27, 2025, Kai shared a series of photos from her time in Washington, D.C., during President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. In the first picture, she's seen posing alongside Ivanka, and the resemblance between the two is striking.

Both aunt and niece exude elegance and sophistication in the photo, captured during the daytime inauguration ceremony. Kai paired a sleek grey skirt with a timeless black coat, while Ivanka stunned in a deep emerald-green ensemble. But their similarities extend far beyond their shared fashion sense. From their hairstyles to their postures, the likeness between the two Trumps is uncanny. They even share the same radiant smile, cementing Kai as a total lookalike of Ivanka.

Given the similarities, one can't help but wonder if Kai will follow in her aunt's footsteps and take on a more prominent role in the family's political affairs.