Kai Trump Takes Fashion Cues From Aunt Ivanka In Inauguration Day Prep Video
Kai Trump isn't afraid to tell the world she is low-key cramming for Inauguration Day — aka one of the most important days of her family's life. In a new YouTube video, appropriately titled, "My life is about to change forever," Kai goes on a quest to find an outfit for her grandfather's inauguration. The teenager, who is growing up fast, explained how she's excited for the event, but is slightly overwhelmed because she has zero clue what she's going to wear. (It's not like stores have an Inauguration Day section.)
After getting blonde highlights, Kai travels to Bloomingdale's in search of an outfit. She found some options and really liked a simple black dress for a more classic look. "It gives cold, I'm cold and I need a sweater," she joked. After trying it on, Kai gave it two thumbs up, loving the "sweater dress" design.
Her choice is reminiscent of Ivanka Trump's style, though that has transformed since she left politics behind. However, Ivanka hasn't switched over to the lane many other Trump women love, which includes wearing glitzy, flashy dresses with a touch of scandal. It's nice to see aunt and niece low-key twinning with their classic styles.
Kai and Ivanka have always been lookalikes
This isn't the first time Kai Trump has channeled Ivanka Trump. They may not be mother and daughter, but they are still total lookalikes — especially when Ivanka was Kai's age. It looks like genetics just copied and pasted a teenage Ivanka to get Kai.
Plus, the blonde highlights Kai got for Inauguration Day help her more closely resemble her aunt, since Ivanka has nearly always been a blonde beauty throughout her stunning hair transformation, while Kai is usually a gorgeous brunette. Of course, Kai once went fully blonde after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, which made her look like even more of a mini Ivanka.
At the end of her YouTube video, Kai made sure to tease fans with an upcoming Inauguration Day special. "I'm so happy that I can get to film it and look back on it. In the future, especially, as I get older I can always look at it as a reference," she said. Fingers crossed Kai and Ivanka end up twinning on their family's big day!