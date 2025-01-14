Kai Trump Takes Fashion Cues From Aunt Ivanka In Inauguration Day Prep Video

Kai Trump isn't afraid to tell the world she is low-key cramming for Inauguration Day — aka one of the most important days of her family's life. In a new YouTube video, appropriately titled, "My life is about to change forever," Kai goes on a quest to find an outfit for her grandfather's inauguration. The teenager, who is growing up fast, explained how she's excited for the event, but is slightly overwhelmed because she has zero clue what she's going to wear. (It's not like stores have an Inauguration Day section.)

After getting blonde highlights, Kai travels to Bloomingdale's in search of an outfit. She found some options and really liked a simple black dress for a more classic look. "It gives cold, I'm cold and I need a sweater," she joked. After trying it on, Kai gave it two thumbs up, loving the "sweater dress" design.

Her choice is reminiscent of Ivanka Trump's style, though that has transformed since she left politics behind. However, Ivanka hasn't switched over to the lane many other Trump women love, which includes wearing glitzy, flashy dresses with a touch of scandal. It's nice to see aunt and niece low-key twinning with their classic styles.