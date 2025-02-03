Inside Ted Danson And Whoopi Goldberg's Whirlwind Relationship

Before the media was obsessed with rumors about Jennifer Aniston and Brangelina, there was Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg — a controversial Hollywood love story no one saw coming. The two first crossed paths in 1988 as guests on "The Arsenio Hall Show." While they struck up a friendship, it wasn't until 1992, when they co-starred in "Made in America," that their on-screen chemistry sparked a real-life romance. At the time, Goldberg was single, but Danson was married to his second wife, Cassandra Coates.

Given Danson and Goldberg's prominence within the industry, their relationship quickly became the talk of the town. As rumors of their affair spread, Danson's 16-year marriage to Coates ended in a highly publicized divorce, which reportedly cost him $30 million, one of the most expensive Hollywood divorces at the time.

Despite the controversy, Danson and Goldberg's relationship captivated the public for breaking barriers as an interracial couple in the early '90s. Sadly, just 18 months after their romance began, it ended in dramatic fashion.