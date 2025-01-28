Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

As of right now, Karoline Leavitt has not revealed any information about plastic surgery or the work she's had done, but all signs point towards 'Mar-a-Lago face,' a phenomenon marked by a slow buildup of various fillers, injections, Botox, and a heavy-handed makeup look that results in these political figures looking nothing like they did before they began working with Trump. One plastic surgeon suggested to Daily Mail, "They don't look distorted necessarily, but they also don't look like they used to. It is definitely a plastic look, maybe a Kardashian look." Sound familiar?

Advertisement

The coincidences don't end there, it is also commonly known that the people in Trump's circle that are getting work done likely won't admit to going under the knife, or needle, rather, which could certainly explain why Leavitt hasn't made any remarks regarding her altered aesthetic. Dr. Tina Alster is the premiere plastic surgeon in Washington, and she's got the secrecy down to a science. "Some of the Republican operatives have been adamant that I don't take any photos of them and insist on putting their charts under alias names," she disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024. Whether or not Leavitt has had work done, it's unlikely that this trend will be going anywhere in the next four years.

Advertisement