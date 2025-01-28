Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Karoline Leavitt made history as the youngest White House press secretary at 27 years old, but now she's making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Many White House figures, including the current president, constantly find themselves victims of makeup fails and botched Botox, and Leavitt is no different. Many have noted the makeover she's undergone since she began working for Trump.
It's no secret that Leavitt glammed up her makeup looks once she stepped into the public eye, but some of her features are raising some eyebrows (without any forehead lines). One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their confusion over her new look in response to a post of her on Fox News. "Did Karoline Leavitt get the Ivanka plastic surgery just to please Trump? She used to look like a natural human being." He subsequently added a throwback photo of Leavitt, in which her lips appear much smaller, eyebrows relaxed, and cheeks sitting naturally. Another commenter used Threads to voice their uncertainty, again under a post that showed her on a Fox News broadcast. "Has Leavitt had work done? Her face looks almost plastic here," wrote the user.
Karoline Leavitt has not admitted to having any work done
As of right now, Karoline Leavitt has not revealed any information about plastic surgery or the work she's had done, but all signs point towards 'Mar-a-Lago face,' a phenomenon marked by a slow buildup of various fillers, injections, Botox, and a heavy-handed makeup look that results in these political figures looking nothing like they did before they began working with Trump. One plastic surgeon suggested to Daily Mail, "They don't look distorted necessarily, but they also don't look like they used to. It is definitely a plastic look, maybe a Kardashian look." Sound familiar?
The coincidences don't end there, it is also commonly known that the people in Trump's circle that are getting work done likely won't admit to going under the knife, or needle, rather, which could certainly explain why Leavitt hasn't made any remarks regarding her altered aesthetic. Dr. Tina Alster is the premiere plastic surgeon in Washington, and she's got the secrecy down to a science. "Some of the Republican operatives have been adamant that I don't take any photos of them and insist on putting their charts under alias names," she disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024. Whether or not Leavitt has had work done, it's unlikely that this trend will be going anywhere in the next four years.