The Most Glaring Politician Makeup Fails We Couldn't Ignore

Donald Trump's bright fake orange tan is almost unsurprising at this point. It became an integral part of his signature look long ago. He has been pictured with an unnaturally orange hue countless times throughout his presidency and beyond. Any of his most orange moments could be considered among the most jarring politician makeup fails. President Trump's makeup mishaps are a likely result of poor lighting, a hefty spray tan, or a combination of the two. It's not just the brightness of the makeup that makes it a failure, but the application as it covers his face in patches. There also appears to be a lack of cohesion in the blending.

Advertisement

Donald Trump seems to be confident in his own appearance as he reportedly does his own makeup, at least according to Jason Kelly. The official makeup artist for the 2016 Republican National Convention told The Washington Post that Trump arrived at the event in full glam, which did not stop Kelly from mocking him. "When I see him, I see a line of oxidized bronzer around his hairline," Kelly recalled. "The application is like a kindergartner did it." Criticizing Donald Trump's excessive use of bronzer, Kelly added, "Bronzer shouldn't be applied from forehead to chin. It's meant to contour the face. Putting it all over is just going to make you go orange." Given his presidential win, Donald Trump's bright orange tan does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

Advertisement