The New White House Press Policy Has Barron Trump Written All Over It

Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump's White House press secretary, is the youngest person to ever hold the job, and in her first time behind the famous press podium, she announced that the White House press room would now be open to "new media." "The Trump White House will speak to all media outlets and personalities. Not just the legacy media seated in this room," Leavitt said. "We're also opening up this briefing room ... we welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers and content creators," via CBS News.

Anyone interested can apply via the White House website, and those selected "new media members" will be given front row seats. Nowhere in the announcement did Leavitt specifically mention Barron Trump; however, it sure sounds like a policy that he'd be on board with. Barron reportedly advised Donald to sit down with some famous podcasters during the campaign, including Adin Ross, Theo Von, and Joe Rogan. All those interviews got millions of streams, and it's a move that some help credit with helping him win the White House. It could be that Donald is hoping to capitalize on that kind of attention and focus in the White House press room.

In 2023, Joe Biden's press room was limited to reporters who, among other things, had an address in Washington D.C., regularly worked on White House related topics, and were full time media employees, according to Fox News. Those limits have been removed with Leavitt's announcement.

