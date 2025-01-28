The Glamorous Transformation Of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

From small-town girl to political powerhouse, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has undergone a glamorous transformation since becoming part of President Donald Trump's team. A longtime Trump supporter, the New Hampshire native is the youngest person to be appointed to the prestigious position, and from her early days as an intern during the president's first term, she has proved why she's right for the job, age be damned. Much like the commander-in-chief, Leavitt is fierce and fearless when taking on the press. As she said at a campaign rally, per The Times, she had "the great pleasure of fighting the fake news media all day," and she is not afraid to criticize and call out seasoned members of the media for bias, a practice that once resulted in CNN turning off her mic.

While having an employee silenced by one of the top news shows in the country might cause embarrassment for some employers, Leavitt's boss had nothing but the highest praise for his hire. In a statement the president released per The Washington Post announcing his appointment of the blunt blonde to the role, he said, "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again." From her polished appearance to her professional mannerisms, it appears Leavitt is off to a good start.