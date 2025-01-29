Reba McEntire Shows Off Major Transformation With Rex Linn As Couple Reaches New Milestone
Country music legend and actor Reba McEntire is an award winning performer, entertaining audiences for decades with her talent and down-home charm. Along with her successful career, Reba also found love later in life with actor Rex Linn. Over the years, their relationship has been filled with love and laughter, both of which were on display in a post that showed the couple's major transformation.
In a January 2025 update on her Instagram, McEntire announced a milestone for the couple, and shared heartfelt photos showcasing how much they'd changed since 2020. "Celebrating five years of tater tots this week," she wrote. McEntire had previously told the story behind the adorable tot nickname in a 2023 interview on the "Jennifer Hudson Show." She and Linn, along with a group of friends, went to dinner and later found themselves at a wine bar, where "The Voice" coach ordered tater tots. "Rex said that's your nickname from here on out," she revealed. McEntire then gave Linn the nickname of sugar tot.
McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 while working on "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." But it wasn't until 2020 that things heated up, and by the midpoint of the year, they were inseparable. In a February 2024 interview with People, McEntire gushed over her relationship with Linn. "Every day is Valentine's Day for us," she admitted. "We're just silly, goofy people in our 60s that love life [and] love each other."
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn share a love of food, and working together
Grammy winning country music icon Reba McEntire has a love of Sonic's tater tots, and it's a love she shares with boyfriend Rex Linn. While co-hosting "Today with Hoda and Jenna," McEntire revealed that the couple even had Valentine's Day dinner at Sonic, and Linn was all smiles. "Yeah we did," he admitted. "It was the best Valentine's dinner ever."
The couple's timeline together has been chronicled online, where pics of the pair show their transformation through the years. Their time spent together has also included McEntire and Linn working together, most notably on the NBC sitcom "Happy's Place." Series co-star Melissa Peterman talked about the two with People, noting that she often spotted them together during a break while filming the show. "You look over and they're in a booth at the bar," Peterman remarked, "and it looks like they're legitimately on a date at a restaurant just sitting together being so adorably cute."
While working on a TV show together could be challenging for any celebrity couple, McEntire revealed to Us Weekly in 2024 that she and Linn didn't set any ground rules for "Happy's Place." "We love to act," McEntire said. "We want to be prepared. So, he and I rehearse a lot." McEntire also admitted that she and Linn were serious about the show, and because of their commitment to rehearsals, are comfortable with the process.