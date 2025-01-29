Reba McEntire Shows Off Major Transformation With Rex Linn As Couple Reaches New Milestone

Country music legend and actor Reba McEntire is an award winning performer, entertaining audiences for decades with her talent and down-home charm. Along with her successful career, Reba also found love later in life with actor Rex Linn. Over the years, their relationship has been filled with love and laughter, both of which were on display in a post that showed the couple's major transformation.

In a January 2025 update on her Instagram, McEntire announced a milestone for the couple, and shared heartfelt photos showcasing how much they'd changed since 2020. "Celebrating five years of tater tots this week," she wrote. McEntire had previously told the story behind the adorable tot nickname in a 2023 interview on the "Jennifer Hudson Show." She and Linn, along with a group of friends, went to dinner and later found themselves at a wine bar, where "The Voice" coach ordered tater tots. "Rex said that's your nickname from here on out," she revealed. McEntire then gave Linn the nickname of sugar tot.

McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 while working on "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." But it wasn't until 2020 that things heated up, and by the midpoint of the year, they were inseparable. In a February 2024 interview with People, McEntire gushed over her relationship with Linn. "Every day is Valentine's Day for us," she admitted. "We're just silly, goofy people in our 60s that love life [and] love each other."

