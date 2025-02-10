The 5 Red Flags Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Ignored In Her Relationship With Zach Bryan

Note: This article includes accusations of domestic abuse.

Social media influencer Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's split with country music star Zach Bryan in October 2024 shocked many, including her. He announced it on his Instagram story, writing, "Brianna and me have broken up with eachother [sic] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her" (via X, formerly Twitter). He then went on to condemn himself, writing, "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be."

Seemed like a pretty standard, albeit grammatically incorrect, breakup announcement, right? Wrong. LaPaglia responded to the statement with a tearful YouTube video, where she confirmed that they were broken up, but Bryan's online declaration was just as much of a surprise for her. "I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up, and I had no idea that post was going up. He didn't text me, he didn't call me," she continued. Later she added, "I'm completely blindsided by that."

It wasn't long before viewers grew suspicious of the "Something in the Orange" singers' actions, and what their relationship must have been like behind the scenes. LaPaglia let herself grieve her broken relationship for a while, but once she got to talking, the truth came out. Here are some major red flags LaPaglia exposed, and ignored, during her 15-month relationship with Bryan.

