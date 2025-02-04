Donald Trump Brought Back His Most Bizarre Oval Office Feature From His First Term

When he's not freezing federal funding or ordering the deportation of immigrants, President Donald Trump is probably drinking a can of Diet Coke. During his first term he reportedly drank up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, and there's no reason to believe that habit has changed. The Wall Street Journal was granted an exclusive look at Trump's remodeled Oval Office after his inauguration, and they were quick to report that the "valet button that Trump famously used to order Diet Cokes was set up and ready to go." With a press of the Diet Coke button, an aide would swiftly present Trump with his favorite beverage — which is much different than what Melania Trump drinks.

Advertisement

Before Trump was inaugurated for his second term, he was presented with a unique gift. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey "met with President Elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke and to highlight Coca-Cola's contributions to the U.S. economy," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. The special edition bottles were even included in Trump's tacky inauguration gift bags.