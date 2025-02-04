Donald Trump Brought Back His Most Bizarre Oval Office Feature From His First Term
When he's not freezing federal funding or ordering the deportation of immigrants, President Donald Trump is probably drinking a can of Diet Coke. During his first term he reportedly drank up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, and there's no reason to believe that habit has changed. The Wall Street Journal was granted an exclusive look at Trump's remodeled Oval Office after his inauguration, and they were quick to report that the "valet button that Trump famously used to order Diet Cokes was set up and ready to go." With a press of the Diet Coke button, an aide would swiftly present Trump with his favorite beverage — which is much different than what Melania Trump drinks.
Before Trump was inaugurated for his second term, he was presented with a unique gift. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey "met with President Elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke and to highlight Coca-Cola's contributions to the U.S. economy," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. The special edition bottles were even included in Trump's tacky inauguration gift bags.
The purpose of the presidential call button – beverages and pranks
Of course, Donald Trump isn't the first president to utilize the Resolute Desk's presidential call button, but he may be the first to use it for such trivial matters, like fueling his soda habit and playing pranks on unsuspecting guests. "Out of nowhere, [Trump would] suddenly press the button. Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows," former White House staffer Chris Sims wrote in his book "Team of Vipers." "Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing" (via The Hill).
Trump told the Financial Times in 2017, "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," and, thinking its use may be for something much more sinister, justifiably so. White House historian Stewart McLaurin argued the button is a great way to set guests at ease. "Each president has a tension breaker that they use. You come into the Oval Office, it's the center of the world and in some people's eyes it's a bit breathtaking," he said to The Times.