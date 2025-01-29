Kimberly Guilfoyle Throws It Back To Floral Fashion Fail That Even Photoshop Can't Save
Just days after Melania Trump's official portrait gave Kimberly Guilfoyle's airbrushed selfies a run for their money, Guilfoyle is reclaiming her title as Donald Trump's crony with the strongest commitment to over-the-top editing. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée took to her Instagram story to share a throwback photo to one of her particularly bad outfits. Not only does this photo show off a fashion fail, but it also shows some seriously excessive Photoshop.
It's no secret that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look on social media doesn't come from makeup alone, yet if there was any question about this, her latest pic should prove it. Guilfoyle was first tagged in the photo on Instagram back in March 2024. It shows her posing with others while sporting a truly horrible floral dress. Between the extremely low-cut neckline, print, and asymmetrical hemline, this dress doesn't have many positive traits.
As Guilfoyle is wont to do, she opted against toning down the already over-the-top ensemble with accessories. Instead, she paired it with heavy makeup and platform shoes fit for the club. While this could be among Guilfoyle's worst outfits of 2024, it's clear that she hasn't learned her lesson, since she went out of the way to share it with her followers nearly a year after it first appeared on social media.
Her overly edited face steals the show from the bad 'fit
It's hard to ignore the strangeness of Kimberly Guilfoyle's ensemble in this photo, yet it is nearly overshadowed by just how unnatural the editing on her face looks. Her skin lacks natural looking texture, and her face looks overly smooth. Furthermore, most of us know what Guilfoyle really looks like, and if it wasn't for her signature hairstyle and makeup, she would be nearly unrecognizable in this photo.
In December 2024, Donald Trump nominated Guilfoyle to be his new U.S. ambassador to Greece. If Guilfoyle ultimately takes on this new gig, then the public may start seeing more of her in an official capacity, and this means that she won't be able to edit and curate as many of the images of her that the public sees as she usually does. As a result, it may be wise for her to move on from the intense editing and embrace how she really looks.
Posting photos of yourself that have been so manipulated that you're barely recognizable is never a good look. It's even worse, however, when you're a public figure with an important role. It's hard to imagine Guilfoyle ditching the editing, but as someone newly single with a new job in the works, it may be time to turn over a new leaf — and we're begging her to ditch her usual fashion and makeup mistakes while she's at it, too.