Kimberly Guilfoyle Throws It Back To Floral Fashion Fail That Even Photoshop Can't Save

Just days after Melania Trump's official portrait gave Kimberly Guilfoyle's airbrushed selfies a run for their money, Guilfoyle is reclaiming her title as Donald Trump's crony with the strongest commitment to over-the-top editing. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée took to her Instagram story to share a throwback photo to one of her particularly bad outfits. Not only does this photo show off a fashion fail, but it also shows some seriously excessive Photoshop.

It's no secret that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look on social media doesn't come from makeup alone, yet if there was any question about this, her latest pic should prove it. Guilfoyle was first tagged in the photo on Instagram back in March 2024. It shows her posing with others while sporting a truly horrible floral dress. Between the extremely low-cut neckline, print, and asymmetrical hemline, this dress doesn't have many positive traits.

As Guilfoyle is wont to do, she opted against toning down the already over-the-top ensemble with accessories. Instead, she paired it with heavy makeup and platform shoes fit for the club. While this could be among Guilfoyle's worst outfits of 2024, it's clear that she hasn't learned her lesson, since she went out of the way to share it with her followers nearly a year after it first appeared on social media.

