Kimberly Guilfoyle's Worst Outfits Of 2024, Ranked

When Donald Trump arrived at Trump HQ to give a speech on his victory after the 2024 election, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle proved they can't fake it for the cameras anymore. Don Jr. faced away from Guilfoyle completely. He seemed to be shutting her out, sparking more speculation about their engagement.

Regardless of the state of Guilfoyle's future as an official Trump, people have been paying attention to her throughout 2024 as she campaigned for her possible future father-in-law. Not all the coverage has painted her in the best light. For instance, Fox News subtly shaded Guilfoyle during the 2024 Republican National Convention, showing footage of one of their reporters interviewing attendees (including a dog in the crowd) while Guilfoyle was onstage speaking.

However, Guilfoyle's bold fashion sense is one of the most notorious things about her. The List ranked her worst outfits of 2024, going from meh looks to outfits that should be locked away for life.