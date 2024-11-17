Kimberly Guilfoyle's Worst Outfits Of 2024, Ranked
When Donald Trump arrived at Trump HQ to give a speech on his victory after the 2024 election, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle proved they can't fake it for the cameras anymore. Don Jr. faced away from Guilfoyle completely. He seemed to be shutting her out, sparking more speculation about their engagement.
Regardless of the state of Guilfoyle's future as an official Trump, people have been paying attention to her throughout 2024 as she campaigned for her possible future father-in-law. Not all the coverage has painted her in the best light. For instance, Fox News subtly shaded Guilfoyle during the 2024 Republican National Convention, showing footage of one of their reporters interviewing attendees (including a dog in the crowd) while Guilfoyle was onstage speaking.
However, Guilfoyle's bold fashion sense is one of the most notorious things about her. The List ranked her worst outfits of 2024, going from meh looks to outfits that should be locked away for life.
5. Kimberly Guilfoyle stepped out in bachelorette party chic for a classy event
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Elizabeth Beri founded American Dream Corp, which is the parent company for a vodka company and a champagne company. In March 2024, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to share photos from an event for the company. "Excited to celebrate the launch of my newest venture with American Dream Corp!" Guilfoyle said in the caption. However, for the event Guilfoyle donned a hot pink minidress dress with big sparkles. She looked too much like a bridesmaid headed to Las Vegas for a bachelorette party. All that was missing from the ensemble was a sash emblazoned with "Team Bride."
Perhaps the party-girl aesthetic was an intentional choice on Guilfoyle's part to look more youthful. Goodness knows she's taken photoshopping too far. It's not confirmed why she edits pictures so heavily or wears short, brightly colored dresses, but maybe it's because she's trying to turn back the clock.
Compared to the other attendees, Guilfoyle's sparkly number was attention-grabbing for the wrong reasons (and Lara Trump's pleather gold skirt wasn't much better).
4. Did she wear a golden backsplash?
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle showed opposites attract in a photo of them in outfits with conflicting vibes. For lawyer Alina Habba's 40th birthday, Guilfoyle wore a minidress dress covered in small square beads. The beads were gold and reflective. Many critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared the look to a tiled backsplash. They replied to a photo of Guilfoyle in that dress standing with Don Jr. in his boring and blue birthday party look.
In addition, Guilfoyle's jewelry did not match her dress. She wore a pearl necklace and matching earrings, instead of going for a cohesive look and matching the gold dress with gold jewelry. The backsplash dress was also the same silhouette as her bachelorette party wannabe. Does the former Fox News anchor have no concept of range? And comparing Guilfoyle's dress to Habba's glittery bronze jumpsuit, is it really okay for a party guest to wear a more attention-grabbing look than the person whose birthday it is?
3. She wore a tacky, flashy dress to promote her children's book
In May 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle shared another advertisement for her children's book "The Princess & Her Pup" on Instagram. "Together, we can all bring more positivity, joy, and grace into this world," Guilfoyle said, adding that some of the book's earnings will go to the Furry Friends animal charity. However, critics were vocal that Guilfoyle's flashy dress in her book promo was an inappropriate choice.
The dress in question was strapless, with a neckline showing a bit more cleavage than Guilfoyle's publisher — the conservative Christian BRAVE Books — would probably be okay with. The bodice of the white dress also looked to be sheer underneath sequins. Although the photo was cropped to not show Guilfoyle's legs, it looked like the skirt of her dress was a minidress as usual, with white feather-like fabric around the hem.
In addition to the dress not giving the energy of a conservative Christian children's book author, it looked like the gown of the runner-up for homecoming queen. If Guilfoyle was trying to channel the look of a princess to match her book's title, the outfit fell flat and looked tacky.
2. Her yellow monstrosity was so bright, it could make eyes water
In April 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle co-chaired a fundraising gala called Wags to Riches for Furry Friends Jupiter. In the snapshots from the event, Guilfoyle could be seen wearing a dress from designer Oscar Lopez. Her gown was the same shade as a yellow highlighter or a radioactive lemon. It was mostly sheer, with circular yellow embellishments hanging down it from the bodice to the bottom hem. Cape-like material fell from each shoulder. Suffice to say, it was something of an eyesore.
As usual, Guilfoyle's gown didn't really match the look of other attendees. Although her co-chair Jackie Siegel also wore a dress with a cape, hers was gaudy gold instead of shocking yellow. And Guilfoyle's date Donald Trump Jr. wore a plain black suit with a black tie and white shirt. Maybe that's further proof that opposites really do attract? Maybe Don Jr. should've done Guilfoyle a solid and worn a bright yellow tie or pocket square or something to tie their looks together.
1. Her worst dress of the year was a see-through fundraiser look
Kimberly Guilfoyle's worst dress of 2024 was her inappropriate look that even Donald Trump fans hated. She hosted a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in March 2024 for Abraham Hamadeh, who would go on to win a congressional seat during the 2024 election. Guilfoyle opted to wear a black dress with a cutout up one leg covered in shiny mesh material for the event. That same material covered the deep V in the neckline. The dress didn't leave much to the imagination and really would have been a better look for a night of clubbing.
A critic on X compared Guilfoyle's look to that of a fictional character played by Cassandra Peterson and said, "Kimberly Guilfoyle AKA Temu Elvira." (That wasn't the first time that comparison was made, since a black dress for a wedding in 2024 proved Guilfoyle can't read the room when it comes to fashion.)
2024 was a wild year for Guilfoyle's fashion, and it's no doubt her looks will continue to garner attention no matter what.