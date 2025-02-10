Tragic Details About Former Fox News Star Kari Lake

Embracing the rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen, as President Donald Trump put it numerous times (despite clear evidence to the contrary) is quite a tragedy, but such is the story of former Fox 10 news anchor Kari Lake. These days, she's better known for her many controversial moments. An avid Trump supporter, it did not come as much of a surprise when President Donald Trump announced he'd selected Lake to head Voice of America, an organization that was founded on the principle of providing the public with unbiased reporting — something Trump has shown contempt for in the past — often dubbing reliable reporting as "fake news."

The president rewarded loyalists almost instantly after his November 2024 victory, making shocking and controversial appointments to his cabinet left and right, with many pointing out that his new picks were already trying way too hard to inflate his overblown ego. Lake didn't even have to try — she wholeheartedly supported the divisive politician's claims that the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats. In a 2022 speech, Lake didn't mince words about the Democratic party. "They have a demonic agenda," she said (via Phoenix Magazine), calling Joe Biden's 2020 win the result of a "sham election." The reporter for Phoenix Magazine who was in the audience called Lake's assertions "needlessly divisive" and "dangerous." Lake also took on the "fake news" in her speech at the Republican National Convention and called the Democrats liars.

Lake's outspokenness on controversial topics is arguably the reason for many of the tragedies that have befallen her in the last couple of years — both in her personal and professional life.