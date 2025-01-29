6 Red Flags In Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen's Relationship
Like any good celebrity-athlete pairing, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have captured the public's attention since their relationship went public in mid-2023. Steinfeld is no stranger to fame as an actress and pop singer, while Allen has become a professional football star as the Buffalo Bills quarterback. While they certainly make a high-profile couple, there are more than a handful of red flags that could cause trouble in their relationship down the line — From Allen's controversial past to the pressures of Steinfeld's Hollywood career and beyond.
Take Josh Allen's past tweets, for example: Before entering the NFL, the two-time second-team All-Pro posted tons of inappropriate jokes peppered with offensive language. Some of these posts, dating back to 2012 and 2013, included racially insensitive remarks and twisted references to historical atrocities such as the Holocaust. While Allen has since apologized and attributed his past behavior to immaturity, telling ESPN, "If I could go back in time, I would never have done this in a heartbeat," and "I obviously didn't know how harmful it was and now has become," the fact that some of these tweets were as recent as 2016 — when he was a legal adult who should have known better — is cause for concern. In an era where public figures are often held accountable for their past actions, this controversy could be a lingering issue, especially for Steinfeld, who has maintained a largely controversy-free image throughout her career.
Josh Allen's frequent head injuries and risk of CTE
For Hailee Steinfeld, who has built a reputation on inclusivity and professionalism, being attached to someone with a controversial past might pose unforeseen challenges ... both personally and professionally. But, the future might be tough too. Unfortunately, professional football players like Josh Allen face an increased risk of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE): a degenerative brain condition caused by repeated head trauma. Symptoms can include cognitive impairment, mood swings, and aggressive behavior.
While Allen has not been diagnosed with CTE, his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams made a striking remark about him after their breakup (calling him "just another brain-dead CTE athlete" in an Instagram Story she claimed was the result of a hack, via Newsweek). While her comment was incredibly harsh, it underscores a real concern for NFL players and their long-term mental health and ability to make smart choices. If Allen were to develop symptoms of CTE down the line, it could place a significant strain on any relationship, including his with Steinfeld. If he keeps taking damage to the head — like the hard hit he took in October 2024 — his changes as an individual could change their relationship. The long-term toll of sports injuries is unpredictable, but the risks of marrying a football player remain undeniable.
The immense pressure of two high-profile careers
Hailee Steinfeld's career has made her a household name with superhero fans. However, that level of fame often comes relentless public scrutiny — especially from the comic book movie crowd. As the lead voice actress in the Spider-Verse franchise and a new key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steinfeld has to deal with twice the amount of intense fandoms and online criticism than any one actor should have to deal with. Marvel fans love to speculate about her personal life, dissect her public appearances, and even send hate messages regarding her roles as Gwen Stacy and Kate Bishop. Simply put: It's a lot.
While Allen has never dealt with Hollywood's brand of public obsession, he's had to face a completely different (but just as toxic) beast entirely: the NFL fandom. Steinfeld's connection to massive franchises means her every move is analyzed in great detail. Same for Allen, who operates in a different but equally as publicized space. Being in a relationship with Steinfeld means facing the pressures of both the NFL and Hollywood, which may be more than either one of them bargained for. (We already know he wasn't happy with the headlines about their romance.) All this media exposure from toxic fans could lead to friction and place a heavy burden on their dynamic.
Jealous co-stars and the ensuing drama
Steinfeld's Spider-Verse co-star Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales, has drawn attention for his frequent comments about their on-screen chemistry. Moore has been vocal about his admiration for Steinfeld and has even sparked rumors with cryptic social media posts that are overly flirtatious at best and creepily possessive at worst. While Steinfeld and Moore's relationship is strictly professional on her end, navigating a world where your co-star seems to be publicly yearning for something more must be ... a bit challenging, to say the least. That goes for any partner, not just Allen, but if he struggles with jealousy or insecurity, this co-star drama could bring more friction into the relationship.
It doesn't help that Moore's comments have only increased the intensity of the spotlight on the Spider-Verse stars ... particularly given the Spidey franchise's history of on-screen chemistry translating into real-life relationships. (Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, and Tom Holland and Zendaya have all been romantically linked, making Moore and Steinfeld an exception to a decades-long rule.) While Steinfeld has not indicated any romantic involvement with Moore, these rumors could still put plenty of undue stress on her relationship with Allen. Whether or not Allen pays attention to such rumors, the ongoing speculation surrounding Steinfeld's co-stars could be an issue they must address repeatedly.
Hailee Steinfeld's old-fashioned relationship comments
Hailee Steinfeld has recently spoken out about the importance of communication in relationships. For her newsletter Beau Society, she told her Instagram followers it was important to "Listen more than you talk." She argued that this was the key to learning more in life. While this sentiment was undoubtedly meant to be positive, it raises the question of whether Allen shares the same philosophy. Would he rather Steinfeld be seen and not heard? If Allen prefers a dynamic where he takes the lead and expects his partner to be more passive, this could conflict with modern views about equal partnership.
The hope is that Allen doesn't have antiquated views about marriage and women like his fellow NFL player Harrison Butker. Fellow NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce didn't condemn Butker, so maybe Allen has no issue either? If Allen brings this mindset into his relationship, it would certainly clash with the balanced, communicative partnership that Steinfeld deserves. This would be particularly bad if it translated to differences in conflict resolution and communication approaches ... and could become a recurring issue if not addressed early. Here's hoping she wasn't implying Allen prefers her to stay silent, which would be a giant red flag.
High divorce rates among professional athletes
One major statistical red flag is the high divorce rate among professional athletes. Studies suggest that divorce rates for athletes range from 60% to 80%, significantly higher than the national average. Factors contributing to these breakups include demanding travel schedules, the physical and emotional toll of professional sports, and the temptations that come with fame and wealth. What's more, athletes' careers tend to be relatively short, leading to identity crises, shifts in priorities, and maybe even financial troubles post-retirement. If Allen and Steinfeld hope to defy the odds, they'll need to be intentional about prioritizing their relationship despite the pressures of their respective careers.
And that's not even mentioning the fact that Steinfeld's a star in her own right. She also has a rigorous filming and press tour schedule, bringing similar challenges. With both of them leading high-intensity careers, finding quality time together may prove to be an uphill battle. Many celebrity-athlete relationships have failed for this very reason, and unless Allen and Steinfeld are proactive in making their relationship a priority, they could face the same fate. From Allen's controversial past and the risks associated with professional football to the demands of Steinfeld's Hollywood career, their relationship is bound to be tested. However, every couple has obstacles to overcome, and with open communication, trust, and mutual support, they may be able to navigate these challenges successfully.