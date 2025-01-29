6 Red Flags In Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen's Relationship

Like any good celebrity-athlete pairing, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have captured the public's attention since their relationship went public in mid-2023. Steinfeld is no stranger to fame as an actress and pop singer, while Allen has become a professional football star as the Buffalo Bills quarterback. While they certainly make a high-profile couple, there are more than a handful of red flags that could cause trouble in their relationship down the line — From Allen's controversial past to the pressures of Steinfeld's Hollywood career and beyond.

Take Josh Allen's past tweets, for example: Before entering the NFL, the two-time second-team All-Pro posted tons of inappropriate jokes peppered with offensive language. Some of these posts, dating back to 2012 and 2013, included racially insensitive remarks and twisted references to historical atrocities such as the Holocaust. While Allen has since apologized and attributed his past behavior to immaturity, telling ESPN, "If I could go back in time, I would never have done this in a heartbeat," and "I obviously didn't know how harmful it was and now has become," the fact that some of these tweets were as recent as 2016 — when he was a legal adult who should have known better — is cause for concern. In an era where public figures are often held accountable for their past actions, this controversy could be a lingering issue, especially for Steinfeld, who has maintained a largely controversy-free image throughout her career.

