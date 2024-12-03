Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship Timeline From Lowkey Couple To Romantic Engagement

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are spending their holiday season this year as an adorable, newly engaged power couple, and their heartfelt relationship has been the stuff of storybook romances. The Oscar-nominated actress and the NFL pro announced their engagement in a swoon-worthy Instagram post on November 29, which showed Allen popping the question with a gorgeous proposal overlooking the beach while surrounded by candles and a stunning pink flower archway. The caption simply revealed that the special moment had gone down on November 22.

The news was met with messages of celebration and congratulations from the couple's famous friends and supportive fans. The engagement came as a surprise to some, as Steinfeld and Allen have managed to keep their relationship largely out of the public's prying eye. While Steinfeld is an avid social media user, she has made sure to keep her private life out of the spotlight. However, looking back at the low-key start to their courtship and their whirlwind romance, it's clear just how deeply in love Allen and Steinfeld truly are.