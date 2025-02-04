Inside General Hospital Star Steve Burton's Relationship With Michelle Lundstrom

Steve Burton has had an impressive career and is perhaps best known for his longtime role as Jason Morgan on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital," a role he returned to in 2024 following an extended absence. Others may know Burton for voicing Cloud Strife in the "Final Fantasy" franchise. But in real life, the apple of Burton's eye isn't Sam McCall or Tifa Lockhart, but prominent food influencer and one-time "BBQ Showdown" contestant Michelle Lundstrom.

Burton confirmed Lundstrom was his new leading lady during a chat with Daily Drama in May 2024. This revelation came less than six months after Burton finalized his messy divorce from ex-wife Sheree Gustin, whom he initially separated from in March 2022 after more than 20 years of marriage. Burton and Lundstrom made their public debut in June 2024, when the noted foodie accompanied her new beau to the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Lundstrom immortalized the moment on Instagram, writing, "Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end."

Similarly, Burton took to Instagram to share a video compilation of him and Lundstrom enjoying the event. He captioned the video with the Vivian Greene quote, "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but about learning to dance in the rain," and added, "I've learned to dance." Fans flooded the comments with messages of support for the new couple.

