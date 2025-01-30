Heidi Klum's Son Henry Is All Grown Up And Has Heads Turning
Heidi Klum is known for many different achievements, including slaying her modeling career, being a judge on "America's Got Talent," and formerly being the longtime host of the reality competition show "Project Runway," just to name a few — which is why she has such a stunning net worth. Perhaps, though, one of Klum's most fulfilling ventures is being a mom to four kids, including Leni Klum (Heidi's child with Flavio Briatore who was adopted by Seal) and Henry, Johan, and Lou Samuel, her sons with the musician.
While her oldest child Leni Klum may be following in her mom's Victoria's Secret footsteps, her second-born Henry Samuel just made his modeling debut at 19 years old. It's hard to believe that same cute little boy who looks just like his musician dad is now all grown up and going down a similar path as his mom. Born in 2005, Samuel has spent most of his life out of the spotlight, but now he's jumped head-first into the celebrity pool, and people are taking notice.
Henry Samuel just started his modeling career
Henry Samuel kicked off his 2025 by making his modeling debut in France during Paris Fashion Week. The teen walked in the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show. Naturally, Heidi Klum was a proud mom, posting a video of her son during the event to her Instagram. "So proud of you Henry," she captioned. Klum also shared a post from a Heidi Klum Instagram fan page to her story, which included the caption, "It was very unexpected! He walked so good."
In an interview with Vogue Germany, Samuel admitted he wasn't exactly planning on following in his mother's footsteps. "I have many interests — sports, music, film, and fashion. I want to use the different creative experiences that are available to me to find the right path for my future," he said.
The outlet also asked if Samuel got any modeling tips from either his mother or older sister, which he did. "Leni told me to look straight ahead and walk as if I was balancing a book on my head," he said. "My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun." Both sound like good advice!
Henry Samuel has a girlfriend
Before you start swooning over Henry Samuel and planning your whole life together, unfortunately, he's off the market. In that same interview with Vogue Germany, the young man shared he has a girlfriend named Kayla, who he spends his free time with when he's not in college or modeling. Heidi Klum didn't reveal where her son attends school, but she did post a carousel to Instagram in November 2024 that showcased her college visit to see her son.
Though Samuel isn't super active on social media, he does have a few posts on his Instagram, including a photo of him with his girlfriend Kayla Betulius, whom he tagged. According to her Instagram bio, she attended UCLA. Also, Betulius was photographed with her boyfriend backstage at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show before Samuel made his runway debut. They look adorable together.
He isn't thrown off by his parents' fame
Growing up with two super-famous parents might seem weird, but Henry Samuel doesn't think so. In that same interview with Vogue Germany, he shared, "To me, they are simply my mother and father. I admire the hard work they put into their success every day. Their creativity inspires me and they have always encouraged my siblings and me to pursue our own artistic interests."
Though Samuel grew up differently than the average kid — most children aren't attending Hollywood movie premieres or sitting courtside at Lakers games — he still had to put up with the same parental rules as everyone else. Back in 2017, Heidi Klum appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and talked about her parenting techniques. She shared how strict she is with her kids, especially when it comes to social media, not letting them show their faces in photos. Klum even admitted she was a helicopter parent. "My kids are always like, 'I'm not allowed to do this, I can't do that,'" she said.
She does, however, also support them in their pursuits. Three years before that interview, Klum stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and talked about how all her kids played soccer. "I go all the time," she said. In the end, Klum isn't just a regular mom; she's a cool mom who will sit and watch her kids' games and act like she's not one of the most famous people in the world.