Heidi Klum's Son Henry Is All Grown Up And Has Heads Turning

Growing up with two super-famous parents might seem weird, but Henry Samuel doesn't think so. In that same interview with Vogue Germany, he shared, "​​To me, they are simply my mother and father. I admire the hard work they put into their success every day. Their creativity inspires me and they have always encouraged my siblings and me to pursue our own artistic interests."

Advertisement

Though Samuel grew up differently than the average kid — most children aren't attending Hollywood movie premieres or sitting courtside at Lakers games — he still had to put up with the same parental rules as everyone else. Back in 2017, Heidi Klum appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and talked about her parenting techniques. She shared how strict she is with her kids, especially when it comes to social media, not letting them show their faces in photos. Klum even admitted she was a helicopter parent. "My kids are always like, 'I'm not allowed to do this, I can't do that,'" she said.

She does, however, also support them in their pursuits. Three years before that interview, Klum stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and talked about how all her kids played soccer. "I go all the time," she said. In the end, Klum isn't just a regular mom; she's a cool mom who will sit and watch her kids' games and act like she's not one of the most famous people in the world.

Advertisement