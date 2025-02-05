Julie Bowen Once Raved About Adam Sandler's Girl Dad Doting Over Daughters Sadie And Sunny

America's TV mom Julie Bowen has nothing but good things to say about her old pal and beloved girl dad, Adam Sandler. The two first worked together filming "Happy Gilmore" in 1996, and now that they're filming the sequel in 2024, both stars have seen a lot of changes in their lives. Bowen was married to Scott Phillips from 2004 until they divorced in 2018, and they share three boys; Oliver, 17, and twins John and Gustav, 15. Sandler, on the other hand, has been married to his wife Jackie Sandler since 2003. They share two girls; Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 16.

Advertisement

When People asked about reuniting with her buddy in a 2024 interview, Bowen had nothing but good things to say about the Sandler bunch. "He's always been so down to earth, but Jackie, she is just the most lovely person, and his daughters, Sunny and Sadie ... it's like soup, you know when it's better the next day? They've just made him even better." She went on to add, "It warms the cockles of my heart, seeing him being a dad to girls. Because I'm a boy mom. I'll hug them and if no one is around they'll let me, but the rest of the time, they're like, 'Noooo.' So to see [Adam] sitting there with one of the girls cuddling up to him, it's like magic."