Adam Sandler's Daughters Live Really Lavish Lives

Adam Sandler has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood since the early 1990s. He broke out when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live," and throughout the decade, he's starred in films like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," and "Big Daddy." In the 2000s, his film career continued, and he got into producing films after starting his own production company, Happy Madison Productions. The actor has frequently collaborated with other big names like Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, and Chris Rock. He's been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, and in 2023, he was the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Suffice it to say, he's had a successful career.

Anyone who knows Adam Sandler well, however, would attest that he sees his family as his biggest accomplishment. The actor has been married to Jackie Sandler for over 20 years, and the two share daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Adam Sandler has a great relationship with his daughters, the two becoming among his most favorite collaborators in recent years. And it's a good thing, too, because to keep up the life they're accustomed to, Sadie and Sunny are going to need some serious cash. The Emmy winner has an estimated net worth of $440 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and it's allowed his children to live very well. Take a closer look at Adam Sandler's daughters' lavish life.