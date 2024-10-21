Adam Sandler's Daughters Live Really Lavish Lives
Adam Sandler has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood since the early 1990s. He broke out when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live," and throughout the decade, he's starred in films like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," and "Big Daddy." In the 2000s, his film career continued, and he got into producing films after starting his own production company, Happy Madison Productions. The actor has frequently collaborated with other big names like Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, and Chris Rock. He's been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, and in 2023, he was the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Suffice it to say, he's had a successful career.
Anyone who knows Adam Sandler well, however, would attest that he sees his family as his biggest accomplishment. The actor has been married to Jackie Sandler for over 20 years, and the two share daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Adam Sandler has a great relationship with his daughters, the two becoming among his most favorite collaborators in recent years. And it's a good thing, too, because to keep up the life they're accustomed to, Sadie and Sunny are going to need some serious cash. The Emmy winner has an estimated net worth of $440 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and it's allowed his children to live very well. Take a closer look at Adam Sandler's daughters' lavish life.
Sadie and Sunny Sandler grew up in a beautiful home
Growing up with a super rich celebrity for a parent means having sleepovers at multiple palatial estates. Okay, it's not certain whether Sadie and Sunny Sandler have laid their heads down at all of their father's properties, but they definitely call one of them home and have likely spent time at all of them.
One of Adam Sandler's homes is a 3,000-square-foot Malibu mansion that the former "Saturday Night Live" star purchased in 2001 for $3.1 million. Adam is seemingly not one to depart with meaningful properties as he still has the keys to this one. In 2004, Adam Sandler bought Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's house, a 13,000-square-foot home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The transaction cost $12 million at the time, and the Sandler family still lives there today.
In 2022, Adam kept his real estate purchasing close to home by buying another Pacific Palisades property. The $4 million home reaches just 1,840 square feet, but it's got updated features like stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a stone fireplace on the patio. The funny man also owns condos in Brentwood, Calabasas, and West Hollywood, as well as one in Boca Raton, Florida. The Florida residence is reportedly where his mother calls home, but Adam, his wife, Sadie, and Sunny have spent plenty of time in Florida, too. No matter where Sadie and Sunny are sleeping, it's a property worth millions.
Adam Sandler has driven his daughters around in luxury vehicles
Adam Sandler is committed to giving his daughters the most normal upbringing possible. "The idea of my kids being spoiled, I go to sleep thinking about it and I wake up thinking about it," Adam said at a press conference, as reported by the Boston Herald. "I'm trying to do the right thing. With the amount of money I have, it's difficult raising children the way that I was raised, as the son of an electrician." In true Adam Sandler fashion, he followed it up with a joke. "I took away the west and north wing of the house from those guys. So they're not allowed in there," he said.
But it would take an insane amount of effort for Adam's daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, to have a normal life. Nearly every part of it is luxurious, right down to the cars they ride in. While Adam's car collection isn't quite as flashy as one might expect given his means, he's still spent plenty on wheels, meaning Sadie and Sunny have been passengers in some pricey vehicles.
The actor is partial to Cadillacs, and he's got the keys to a CT4, a DTS, and an Escalade ESV. If a shopper were to seek out a CT4 today, they'd be looking at spending anywhere from $31,000 to $59,000 on the car. A DTS, meanwhile, is no longer manufactured, but its most recent model started at about $49,000 back in 2011. As for a brand new Escalade ESV today, anyone in the market for one needs to plan to spend at least $87,000.
Sadie and Sunny Sandler grew up on film sets
Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler, appears in more of her husband's movies than you might think, and so do his daughters. Sadie and Sunny Sandler have had roles in several of Adam's films, slowly but surely building resumes any young actor would be delighted to have. Sadie, the older of the two Sandler girls, had her first credited role when she was just a toddler, acting in 2008's "Bedtime Stories." Her next film was "Grown Ups," which Sunny had a role in, too. While the girls have had plenty of parts in live-action films, they've also got loads of experience lending their voices to animated movies. Both have voice acted in all three "Hotel Transylvania" films that Adam starred in, as well as Netflix's "Leo." Sadie and Sunny haven't appeared in much without the other, but Sunny's separate credits include "Home Team," "Hustle," and "Spaceman."
While the two have been acting since they were in diapers, their careers have taken on new life in recent years, and Adam Sandler was sure to share wise words with his daughters about the industry. "I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," Adam told People of the advice he gave his daughters. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask." He added, "It's kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it's good to learn with them."
Adam Sandler has taken his daughters on plenty of trips to Disney
For many residents of Southern California, a trip to Disneyland is a time-honored tradition, and that includes celebrities. Maybe it's the escapism, or perhaps it's the fact that paparazzi have to make arrangements ahead of time with Disney officials before they're allowed to visit with their cameras that make it such an attractive destination. Whatever the case, celebrities like to go there, and Adam Sandler is no exception. He's taken his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, to the amusement park on multiple occasions, giving them the opportunity to mingle with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and drive on the Autopia track. Adam also brought his children to Disney World in Florida and has even appeared to visit Cars Land sans children.
Taking multiple trips to Disneyland is a sign of wealth, even for those who live nearby. It can cost as much as $165 per day per person for entry to the park, and that only gets visitors inside. Once inside, park goers also have to account for food, which some estimate to cost anywhere from $30 to $170 per person per day. Disneyland is also crawling with souvenirs, none of which are cheap. For Adam's family of four, he likely spends about $1,000 per day on a trip to Disneyland, and that doesn't account for the drive — it's about 50 miles one way from his home in the Pacific Palisades to Anaheim where Disneyland is located. But it seems that Adam would do whatever it takes to make his daughters happy. As he said on an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "I love both of them more than anything."
Sadie and Sunny Sandler are quite familiar with private amenities
Adam Sandler's daughters travel in style, or so it's assumed. While Adam and his wife, Jackie Sandler, tend to keep their daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, out of paparazzi's way, the adults have been photographed getting on and off private jets a number of times, and it's reasonable to assume they've taken their children with them. In 2016, for example, Adam and Jackie were spotted loading up a private jet ahead of a trip, and Jackie was seen carrying a stuffed animal atop a kid's duffle bag. Unless Adam and Jackie are big stuffed animal fans, Sadie and Sunny were also passengers on the flight. And they've likely flown private more than they've flown commercial.
Flying isn't the only private luxury afforded to Sadie and Sunny. The girls are also used to having a private chef. Brooke Baevsky, otherwise known as Chef Bae, has documented some of her time cooking for the Sandler family. Baevsky started her shift by picking up groceries for the Sandlers at the notoriously expensive Los Angeles grocery store Erewhon. The chef noted that the entire family eats gluten- and dairy-free, which undoubtedly makes their grocery bill even higher, and showed herself preparing various dishes, like vegetable latkes and salads, among others, during Hanukkah. According to Baevsky, the family doesn't mind their food preferences being shared on the internet. "They loved that I was filming!" Baevsky said in a comment on her TikTok video. "The fam was mostly in PJs, so only Sadie's hands made it in the video! They follow me on here."
Sadie and Sunny Sandler starred in a Netflix film
Adam Sandler is raking it in during the streaming era, and now his children are, too. He inked a deal with Netflix worth a reported $250 million, and one of the films that spawned from that deal was "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," a coming-of-age comedy starring Sunny Sandler and featuring Sadie Sandler (even Adam's wife, Jackie Sandler, got in on the movie action). The exact breakdown of Adam's earnings for the film are unknown, but Sadie and Sunny made out well — the young stars reportedly each took home $65,000 for their work. The rest of their alleged contract didn't sound too bad, either. The two reportedly had travel stipends and a private trailer during filming, and if the movie results in a sequel, their salary will increase to $162,500 each.
The salaries are astounding for Sadie and Sunny, but as some have pointed out, the daughters are nepo babies, likely only getting the opportunity because of their father. Not everyone takes issues with this, though, like the director of "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," Sammi Cohen. "Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that's something we all want to do," Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. "What I say is, he's still making movies with his friends, but they're his kids. He is the kind of dad who's also your best friend. When it comes to the sort of chatter we're hearing online, I don't really think twice about it because I'm going like, 'Yeah, he's doing the same thing he's always done.'"
Adam Sandler's daughters rub elbows with some super famous celebrities
Adam Sandler is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has worked with some of the other biggest stars in Tinseltown. Since Adam's daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler have worked on quite a few of his sets, too, they've also rubbed shoulders with plenty of Hollywood elite. Before either Sadie and Sunny was aware of who they were meeting, the two acted in "Grown Ups" alongside Salma Hayek and Chris Rock, among others. The following year, the two were in "Just Go With It," as were Brooklyn Decker and Nicole Kidman. Both girls had parts in "Hubie Halloween," which also featured Ben Stiller and Shaquille O'Neal.
There are also some celebrities who Sadie and Sunny know well because of their friendships with their dad. Adam Sandler has a close relationship with Jennifer Aniston, as well as Rob Schneider and David Spade, all of whom Sadie and Sunny have grown up around. Perhaps the biggest star Sadie and Sunny have met, however, is Taylor Swift.
.@taylorswift13 hugs Adam Sandler's family and takes a picture before she leaves the theater #TSErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/3Ol4ry3VeK
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2023
In 2023, Adam brought his girls to the premiere of Swift's concert film of the Eras Tour. On her way out of the theater, Swift stopped to speak with Adam and Jackie Sandler and their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. The pop star gave each of them a hug and posed for a photo. Sadie and Sunny have most definitely breathed in rarified air.
Adam Sandler threw his daughters glitzy bat mitzvahs
"You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" is based on the book of the same name, but Sadie and Sunny Sandler had plenty of real-life experience to pull on for the film as they both had their own glamorous bat mitzvahs. "What's really funny is right before we started prepping for the film, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah. So I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life movie moment," the film's director Sammi Cohen told People.
Sunny's party was a star-studded affair. While her own friends and family attended, so did some of Hollywood's most famous faces, including Taylor Lautner, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, David Spade, and Charlie Puth. The venue appeared to have an indoor and outdoor area for guests to mingle, and everyone in attendance was dressed in cocktail attire.
Bat mitzvahs are no cheap celebrations, either. On average, those who throw the rite of passage spend anywhere from $10,000 to $40,000. Given that Adam has more disposable income than the average person, it's likely his daughters' bashes were on the higher end of that spectrum, possibly even going beyond. Adam could've very well spent that much on entertainment alone for his older daughter's bat mitzvah — the actor got Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to come and sing for Sadie's own bat mitzvah. The two are friends, though, so it's possible Levine sang for free.
Sadie and Sunny Sandler enjoy expensive and exclusive outings
Sadie and Sunny Sandler's nights out look a little different than most teenagers' do. The daughters of Adam Sandler often have the chance to attend exclusive and expensive events, both on account of their father and for their own efforts. In 2024, Sadie was spotted with her parents sitting courtside at a Lakers game. While some tickets to professional basketball games can be secured at an inexpensive price, sitting courtside is always pricey — there's no way around it. Sitting that close to the NBA superstars costs thousands per ticket, and they're not easy to get. A few months before that, Sadie and Sunny took to the green carpet to celebrate the film "Leo," which they both lent their voices to alongside Adam.
In 2023, Sadie and Sunny got to attend an even more exclusive event — a gala performance at which Adam received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Though the prize is given out annually, not just anyone is allowed to attend the event. Sadie and Sunny were lucky enough to receive a shoutout from their father during his acceptance speech. "Every conversation we have, every day, every night, every drive, every meal, every smile, every hang we have I'm only wishing time will stand still, 'cause being with you two and mommy, that's the best life can get," Adam said to his girls (via The Kennedy Center).