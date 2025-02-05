5 Times Elon Musk Was Even Weirder Than JD Vance

Throughout Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, the former star of "The Apprentice" had two very vocal men at his side, championing his causes and trying to win him the election — Vice President JD Vance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Like Trump himself, both Vance and Musk have often courted controversy and proven themselves to be lightning rods for public outcry and accusations of just generally being awkward, combative weirdos.

As the campaign dragged on, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author began facing some heat for his very stilted, unnatural conversations with donut shop employees; his insulting comments about women who don't have children; and a wild, JD Vance rumor about his tawdry affair with a sofa. Even after Trump and Vance managed to win the election, Vance still made stuff weird with an awkward Trump-centric Thanksgiving meme that jokingly implied he and the president were husband and wife.

All that being said, Musk has a widely recognized penchant for being full-bore weird as well. And, when you're the richest man in the world with a net worth of over $400 billion, you can afford new and exciting ways to get extra weird. For every strange gaffe or robotic campaign stop Vance became famous for, Musk has upped the ante with his own bizarre, trolling behavior.

