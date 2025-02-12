Tragic Details About Billy Ray Cyrus' Failed Relationships

Billy Ray Cyrus' achy-breaky-heart has been through the wringer several times over. The country icon's first wife, Cindy Smith, was also one of his first fans because she was in the crowd of a small show in a bar when he first laid eyes on her. Billy Ray and Smith tied the knot in 1986 and split up in 1991. Then, he found love with Kristin Luckey, and they welcomed their son, Christopher Cody Cyrus, following their own split in 1992. In the same year, the Grammy winner also became a father to Miley Cyrus, his first child with Tish Cyrus. The couple married the following year and later became parents to four more kids. As time passed, Billy Ray and Tish kept us all convinced that their marriage would last forever. Unfortunately, that notion was shattered in 2010 when Billy Ray filed for divorce.

Although the pair ultimately never went through with the split, their relationship evidently endured another rough patch in June 2013 as Tish filed to end their union. However, only a month later, Tish shared a statement to reveal that they had reignited their spark after attending couple's therapy. Third time was unfortunately the charm for Tish and the "Old Town Road" hitmaker because they finally went their separate ways for good in 2022. Billy Ray wasted no time in finding love after the end of his 28-year marriage, however, tying the knot with Australian singer Firerose in October 2023. Unfortunately, their marriage wound up being Billy Ray's shortest one yet because the couple split up just seven months later.

