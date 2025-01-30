Karoline Leavitt Is Already Causing Headaches For Trump (& We Wonder When He'll Say You're Fired)

President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt has already had several controversial moments to her name that could jeopardize her position if they persist. In her 20s alone, she raised eyebrows for her severe campaign debt that led to major money problems and the time she was notoriously booted off CNN during a June 2024 interview for belittling the network's presidential debate moderators, among other controversies. And, on January 28, 2025, she seemingly lost favor with some observers after asserting taxpayer money had been used to fund the shipment of intimate goods to Gaza during a press briefing. Though President Trump repeated these claims a day later, Leavitt's reliability was brought into question, given their outlandish nature. "It took Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just one press conference to utterly destroy her credibility for the remainder of her tenure with the blatant falsehood about $50 million in aid going to buy condoms in Gaza," one user posted on X.

Knowing she's the youngest to ever hold her post at 27 years old, Leavitt's missteps thus far could simply be youthful hiccups from an official eager to make a name for herself in the Trump administration. However, knowing Trump's track record with his press secretaries, those wrinkles may need to be ironed out sooner rather than later if she wishes to hold onto her position. Some social media users, however, are already predicting her downfall. "Karoline Leavitt quits by April or February or is fired," another user wrote.