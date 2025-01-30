The Subtle Way Michelle Obama Is Letting Fans Know They Can Ignore Those Divorce Rumors

Michelle and Barack Obama are often recognized for their highly-publicized, admirable relationship. However, that doesn't mean their marriage is perfect, and they haven't been immune from divorce rumors, either. As a result, they've sometimes had to take measures to reestablish their marriage's strength.

Advertisement

Despite the rumors, Michelle slyly shut down any concerns about their perceived marital woes in a very public, yet formal, fashion. On January 29, 2025, she announced that the Obama Presidential Center will be constructing a garden in Chicago in memory of student Hadiya Pendleton. Rather than working independently on the project, she instead affirmed she and Barack are acting as a unit. "She had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honoring her memory through a dedicated space at the Obama Presidential Center," Michelle wrote on her Instagram story. For those who had their doubts about the Obamas, their cooperation could be reassurance that all is well between them.

Advertisement

Barack similarly showed solidarity with his wife in his own message to the families of the passengers who tragically passed away after a crash between plane and U.S. army helicopter occurred near Washington D.C. on January 29, 2025. "Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we're grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under extremely difficult circumstances," he wrote on X.