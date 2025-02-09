Who Was Bob Marley's Wife? What To Know About Rita Marley
Bob Marley will go down in history as one of the greatest reggae musicians of all time, and he quite possibly wouldn't have earned that notoriety had it not been for his wife, Rita Marley. The two met originally in 1960s Jamaica when they were both budding musicians, as Rita's girl group, The Soulettes, was singing backup vocals for Bob's band, The Wailers, and their connection was instantaneous. They married in 1966 and had three kids together, though each of them would parent children from extramarital relationships, many of whom would go on to pursue music careers.
Their married years came with their fair share of grievances, as there was infidelity on both sides, and tragedy struck in 1976. Bob, Rita, and members of his team and his band were rehearsing for the Smile Jamaica concert when seven men raided their home, Bob was shot in the chest and arm, Rita was shot in the head, and several others were either shot or injured. Everyone survived the assassination attempt, and they performed as scheduled at the Smile Jamaica concert two days later.
She lives in Florida so she can be close to her family
Ultimately, Bob and Rita Marley remained married until he died in 1981. Following his passing at age 36, Rita, who was the same age, was burdened with the difficult task of keeping the family together while simultaneously keeping Bob's legacy alive.
In 1986, she transformed their home in Kingston, Jamaica into the Bob Marley Museum, which also serves as a recording studio, and founded the Bob Marley Foundation. In a February 2024 interview with People, her son, Ziggy, emphasized the work his mother has put into preserving the memory of his father. "My mom is the backbone of everything. Without her, none of this would've been happening. My father's career wouldn't be what it is."
Rita reportedly moved to Florida after suffering a stroke in 2016. During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, her daughter, Cedella, detailed her move to the states, where she's surrounded by her children and grandchildren (including Selah Marley, the model daughter of Rohan Marley and singer Lauryn Hill). "I said to her, 'You've worked all your life, and this is God's way, as cruel as it might seem, of saying you need to just relax now. The grave is not calling you, so I'm'a just make you chill.'"