Who Was Bob Marley's Wife? What To Know About Rita Marley

Bob Marley will go down in history as one of the greatest reggae musicians of all time, and he quite possibly wouldn't have earned that notoriety had it not been for his wife, Rita Marley. The two met originally in 1960s Jamaica when they were both budding musicians, as Rita's girl group, The Soulettes, was singing backup vocals for Bob's band, The Wailers, and their connection was instantaneous. They married in 1966 and had three kids together, though each of them would parent children from extramarital relationships, ​​many of whom would go on to pursue music careers.

Their married years came with their fair share of grievances, as there was infidelity on both sides, and tragedy struck in 1976. Bob, Rita, and members of his team and his band were rehearsing for the Smile Jamaica concert when seven men raided their home, Bob was shot in the chest and arm, Rita was shot in the head, and several others were either shot or injured. Everyone survived the assassination attempt, and they performed as scheduled at the Smile Jamaica concert two days later.