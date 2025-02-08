Inside Brooke Shields' Relationship With Her Daughters, Rowan & Grier

Actor and model Brooke Shields first gained fame as a child star in the 1970s and 1980s with films like "Pretty Baby" and "The Blue Lagoon." She's also the CEO of Commence, a hair care company focused on helping aging women. But beyond Shields' successful career and lavish life, she's a devoted mother to two daughters from her marriage to screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy. Rowan Francis Henchy, born in 2003, and Grier Hammond Henchy, born in 2006, each share a close relationship with their mother.

Shields revealed that Rowan was following in her mom's fashion footsteps in a 2021 Instagram pic that showcased her daughter's beautiful red dress. "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998," Shields wrote, "but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom." To celebrate her high school graduation, Rowan asked her mom to get a tattoo with her, so the duo got matching ladybug ink.

Shields' relationship with her daughter was also evident when recalling Rowan's move to Wake Forest University in August of 2021. The veteran actress admitted to People in 2022 that adjusting to life without Rowan was harder than she anticipated. "I'm not ever going to get used to her being gone."

